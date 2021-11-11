TalSuccess launches Richardson Sales Performance Training Programs in India

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): TalSuccess, a brand of Quint Consulting services (Quint), a leading talent transformation service provider, today announced the launch of a partnership with Richardson Sales Performance, a global leader in sales training and performance improvement.

TalSuccess will deliver sales training and performance improvement programs of Richardson Sales Performance in India.

The official launch, held virtually, was attended by more than 100 Quint customers from India as well as 12 countries. Sunil Mehta, Managing Director, Quint delivered the initial welcome address. The virtual launch ceremony was graced by Tim Sullivan, Vice President, Business Development of Richardson Sales Performance; and Pankaj Kejriwal, Chief Strategy Officer, TalSuccess; and Vikas Dhandhania, Trainer & Coach, TalSuccess.

Richardson Sales Performance works with leading sales organizations to simplify and solve their sales-growth needs through their sales management operations, their field sales capabilities, and the data and tools that help their teams get ahead and stay ahead.

With digitally enabled delivery of time-tested methodologies and behavioral science-backed skills that have helped grow companies all over the world, Richardson Sales Performance is helping organizations find the best path to outperformance by revealing the organization's potential with actionable clarity.

Richardson Sales Performance drives organizations' accelerated growth by simplifying and solving the sales-growth equation. From ensuring your sales managers are executing the right activities to equipping your sales team to drive a buyer-aligned sales process with exceptional skills and strategies, Richardson Sales Performance will guide your sales organization through a digitally-enabled performance journey that excites, engages and reveals results.

Richardson Sales Performance is focused on helping organizations drive revenue and grow long-term relationships with stakeholders. The goal of Richardson Sales Performance trainings is to transform every buyer experience by empowering sellers with the critical selling skills they need to build trust, demonstrate credibility, and create differentiated value.

Speaking about the launch, Sunil Mehta, Country Manager - India, Middle East & Africa, Quint Consulting Services, said, "We are delighted to partner with Richardson Sales Performance, and deliver their industry leading sales training and performance improvement programs in India. Sales organisations need to be armed with the latest approaches and thinking in order to connect with their buyers and drive sales success. Richardson Sales Performance training programs will help organisations' sales teams to learn critical behaviors and apply them in the field which will strengthen their sales performance."

TalSuccess is a brand of Quint Consulting Services, a Global Training and Consulting company with a footprint in India since 2004. Quint has trained more than 2.5 million learners globally and covered more than 1250 corporates during the last 30 years. Quint started a separate vertical - TalSuccess, to address the "people" aspects in the best practice space.

TalSuccess is focused mainly on Talent Transformation covering Talent Assessment, Talent Development, and Measuring the Impact. It collaborates with the best global thought leadership in this space.

For more information, please visit (https://talsuccess.com).

Richardson Sales Performance is a global sales performance improvement company formed from the merger of two leading companies, Richardson and Sales Performance International.

Richardson Sales Performance works with leading sales organizations to simplify and solve their sales-growth needs through their sales management operations, their field sales capabilities, and the data and tools that help their teams get ahead and stay ahead.

With digitally enabled delivery of time-tested methodologies and behavioral science-backed skills that have helped grow companies all over the world, the new Richardson Sales Performance exists to help organizations find the best path to outperformance by revealing the organization's potential with actionable clarity.

For more information on Richardson Sales Performance, please visit (https://www.richardson.com).

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)