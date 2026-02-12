PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12: Tanishq, India's largest jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata, has reopened its newly renovated store on 6th February in Andheri, Maharashtra. The spacious and freshly re-designed store was inaugurated at 5:00 PM by Mr. Arun Narayan, CEO - Jewellery Division, Titan Company Ltd and Mr. Ram Prabhat Yadav, Regional Business Head - West, Titan Company Ltd. Conveniently located at Vastu Prestige, Off New Link Rd, Near Citi Mall, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, Pin code: 400053, the new 22000 sq. ft. store reflects Tanishq's design excellence and customer-first approach. The expanded retail format offers a significantly wider assortment of gold and diamond jewellery, solitaires, plain and stone-studded designs.

The store houses the new collection, 'Wings in Motion', displaying modern, versatile, and design-led everyday natural diamond jewellery and 'Floral Bloom', a collection where every curve reflects nature's poetry as rose-toned enamel meets floral artistry. The store presents 'Radiance in Rhythm' a high-value diamond collection for the woman who defines her own elegance, alongside 'Élan', a collection rooted in delicate patterns, floral motifs, and chillai pave-set diamonds for the modern woman. The store also houses Tanishq's latest festive collection, 'Mriganka', inspired by mythical realms and crafted with exceptional artistry, alongside 'GlamDays', a versatile daily-wear jewellery line and 'String It', a modern and lightweight collection. Customers can also explore exclusive ranges such as 'Dor', a mangalsutra collection inspired by sacred elements of Hindu weddings; 'Aveer', Tanishq's jewellery line for men; and 'Rivaah', the brand's dedicated wedding jewellery sub-brand designed to reflect the bridal traditions of diverse Indian communities. The store also features 'Mia by Tanishq' a brand born with the heritage and the legacy of Tanishq, featuring bold, modern, and chic jewellery.

The newly renovated store houses the Tanishq Diamond Expertise Centre, a tech-enabled initiative that helps customers verify the authenticity, origin, and brilliance of their diamonds. The multi-tool setup features five advanced devices that evaluate key aspects of a diamond -- including light performance, origin, inclusions, and laser markings. This state-of-the art evaluation process places the power directly in the hands of the customer. Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Vinod Singh, Regional Business Manager, West, Tanishq, said, "At Tanishq, our stores are designed to reflect the way customers experience jewellery today, with space to explore, choice that spans everyday wear to bridal, and complete confidence in what they are buying. The reopening of our Andheri store brings together an expanded retail format, some of our most distinctive collections, and the Tanishq Diamond Expertise Centre, which empowers customers with greater transparency and understanding of their diamonds. It's about combining design, craftsmanship, and trust in a way that feels relevant, reassuring, and human."

About Tanishq Tanishq, India's most-loved jewellery brand from the TATA Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs and guaranteed product quality for over two decades. It has built for itself the envious reputation of being the only jewellery brand in the country that strives to understand the Indian woman and provide her with jewellery that meets her traditional and contemporary aspirations and desires. To stress on their commitment to offer the purest jewellery, all Tanishq stores are equipped with the Karatmeter which enables customers to check the purity of their gold in the most efficient manner. The Tanishq retail chain currently spreads across 500+ exclusive boutiques in more than 300 cities.

