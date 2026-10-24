BusinessWire India Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 24: For Indian families, gold jewellery holds memories and traditions across generations. When exchanging old gold for new designs, however, consumers often have questions around purity, valuation, hidden deductions and whether jewellery purchased from other jewellers will be accepted. Recognising that these questions can differ across regions and consumer groups, Tanishq has continued to build its Gold Exchange proposition around what matters most to consumers: trust in the process, confidence in the value received and the freedom to exchange on their own terms. With over three decades of experience and more than 37 lakh customers having participated in its Gold Exchange programme, Tanishq remains committed to making the experience more transparent, accessible and relevant to consumers across India.

At the heart of Tanishq Gold Exchange is a simple promise: a win for the customer and a win for India. For customers, it offers an opportunity to unlock the best value of existing household gold and put it towards jewellery that reflects their tastes and aspirations today. For India, it helps bring gold already held within households back into circulation, contributing to reduced dependence on fresh gold imports. Tanishq's exchange process is designed to give customers visibility and confidence at every step. Consumers can exchange old gold purchased from any jeweller, across purities starting from 9KT, without the need for purchase bills. The gold is assessed using Karatmeter technology, and the melting happens right in front of their eyes. The exchange value is determined using prevailing gold rates, with no hidden deductions. Customers can exchange old, broken or inherited jewellery and choose from a wide range of designs across Tanishq's collections. The programme is available throughout the year, allowing customers to exchange when they are ready, rather than waiting for a particular occasion.

To deepen its understanding of consumers, Tanishq undertook extensive regional consumer research to identify the triggers that encourage gold exchange and the barriers that may hold people back. These findings have culminated into a series of region-specific consumer stories addressing concerns ranging from transparency and getting the best exchange value to the acceptance of gold from other jewellers, broken jewellery, payment flexibility and access to contemporary designs. The approach recognises that while the need for trust is universal, the questions consumers ask - and the reassurance they seek - can be distinctly local. Bringing these insights to life during the festive season, Tanishq has introduced 11 films across 8 languages as an extension of its ongoing Win-Win campaign fronted by Sachin Tendulkar. Told through relatable family situations and a light-hearted format, the films reflect everyday conversations and real consumer concerns around exchanging gold. Rather than presenting a one-size-fits-all message, each story addresses specific barriers identified through consumer research, reinforcing the relevance of Tanishq's exchange proposition across markets.

The campaign has also sparked interest from television news channels in featuring actual consumer testimonials with customers sharing their gold exchange experiences at Tanishq in their own words. These stories bring an added layer of credibility to the conversation, demonstrating how questions around exchange are being addressed through real experiences and consumer voices. Available throughout the year, Tanishq Gold Exchange aims to make exchanging gold a confident and rewarding experience, rooted in consumer needs and built on trust. During the festive season, Tanishq is also offering various benefits on gold exchange. Customers in Tamil Nadu can avail of flat 1KT extra value on old gold exchange, while customers across the rest of India can avail of flat 0% deduction on the exchange of old gold of 18KT and above, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Link to the film - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y40eTZj3we0 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)