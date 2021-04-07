Tanla Platforms appoints Wipro veteran Aravind Viswanathan as CFO

You would like to read
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): Tanla Platforms Limited (NSE: TANLA) (BSE: 532790), India's largest CPaaS provider announced the appointment of Aravind Viswanathan as Chief Financial Officer effective June 1, 2021. Aravind joins the company from Wipro Limited, where he served as Senior Vice President and CFO - iDEAS Global Business Line.
"Aravind is a highly experienced technology industry CFO and an incredibly capable global leader who will be a great partner to me and a perfect fit for Tanla. Aravind is the right person to join me and our leadership team to help continue Tanla's remarkable momentum and drive our next phase of hyper-growth, global expansion, and customer success. He will help set new benchmarks in the process and policies for the organisation by bringing in the best global practices. He will be a strong partner to the leadership team as we continue to drive growth, both organically and inorganically," said Uday Reddy, Chairman & CEO of Tanla Platforms Limited.
Aravind's handling of finance and related functions is extensive and rich. He joins Tanla with nearly two decades' financial experience, all at Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology company listed in India and on NYSE with a market cap of over USD 30 Billion. He has handled pivotal roles across business finance, treasury, investor relations, financial planning and analysis and audit. He brings in considerable experience in areas around client contract negotiation including innovative deal structuring, driving levers for superior operating margin, forecasting and planning, M & A business case preparation and integration, driving better cash flows, setting up strong processes and compliance, investor relations and talent management.
"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the board of Tanla Platforms Ltd., for the trust placed in me and for giving me this opportunity. I am excited to join Uday and the Tanla leadership team in taking forward the culture of innovation that Tanla stands for. Its investments and phenomenal growth in the platform's business is what makes Tanla amongst the global leaders in the CPaaS ecosystem. As Tanla stands poised for the next phase of accelerated growth and global expansion, I am excited to support the business in this phase and be a partner in driving customer success and delivering value for all stakeholders," said Aravind.
The Board of Tanla would like to thank our current CFO GK Srinivas for his invaluable contribution to Tanla for 13 years. He will be retiring in August 2021 enabling a smooth transition to the new CFO.
