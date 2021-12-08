Targeting 5X growth, DocOnline appoints Ankush Tandon as Chief Corporate Business Officer

You would like to read
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 8 (ANI/GIPR): DocOnline Health, a digital primary healthcare company, announces the appointment of Ankush K Tandon as its Chief Corporate Business Officer.
Ankush has invested 25 years in building and leading business units in India, North America, and Europe. Before joining DocOnline, he worked as the Executive Director at Indusion Consulting, a boutique executive search firm. Ankush was the Head of Resource Practice (Retail Banking & Wealth Management)for HSBC's Global Transformation Centres. In his 17-year career with the HSBC, he held several senior positions in corporate and retail banking. Ankush started his career as a management consultant with Andersen Consulting after completing BE (Hons) in Computer Science from BITS Pilani and MBA from NMIMS, Mumbai.
In his new role, Ankush will be leading the Corporate Health and Wellness business, accelerating DocOnline's growth in the dynamic Employee Health and Wellness industry.
Manasije Mishra, the Managing Director of DocOnline India, said, "We are delighted to get Ankush on board. His impressive track record of building business in different geographies and his consulting background will help our corporate customers invest in healthier and happier employees."
DocOnline India works with companies, customers, NGOs, and the Government to deliver quality health care to everyone everywhere. With over 150+ corporate partnerships, DocOnline grew its membership to 25 lakh (2.5 million) families in 2021, a 500 percent growth over 2020. DocOnline delivers 250,000 consultations annually with 50 in-house doctors.
Ankush K Tandon commented, "Corporate wellness programs are popular. I am looking forward to identifying employee needs and gaps in existing programs to help corporates develop agile, equitable, and inclusive wellness programs. I am excited to join team DocOnline that's helping customers with physical, mental, and social wellbeing solutions."
The employee health and wellness solutions from DocOnline include Telemedicine, Employee Assistance Programs, Covid19 care at home, Digital clinics at Workplace, Comprehensive OPD solutions, Employee Health Risk Management, Chronic disease management programs, Onsiteand offsite wellness programs, and social health activities. DocOnline also received recognition from CEO Insights Magazine as one of India's Top 10 mHealth Service Providers for 2020.
