Tata Projects secures order for nine-km stretch of Chennai Underground Metro Line

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): (https://www.tataprojects.com) TATA Projects Limited, one of India's fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies, today announced that the company has recently received a prestigious order from Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) for an important nine-km stretch (Phase 2/ Corridor 3) of Venugopal Nagar to Kellys Station along with other associated works.

The work involves construction of nine-kms twin bored tunnels, totalling 18-kms from TBM retrieval shaft near Venugopal Nagar to Kellys Station and construction of diaphragm walls of station box and entry/exit structures of Madhavaram Milk colony, Murari Hospital, Ayanavaram and Purasaiwakkam High Road Stations, including launching and retrieval shafts as required in the mentioned metro stations.

Raman Kapil, Vice President & BU Head - Metros & Tunnels - Tata Projects Ltd, said, "We are happy to have secured the 'Letter of Acceptance' for this prestigious order which will benefit the citizens of Chennai. Our company is executing underground metro projects in Mumbai and Pune while having successfully completed Lucknow's underground metro line. This new order therefore reinforces our leadership position and top-notch expertise in undertaking and successfully executing underground metro rail lines across India."

Once completed, this important stretch of Chennai Metro's Underground Line will ease the lives of citizens and provide them with a comfortable, faster and eco-friendly mode of travel. It will also provide a fillip to local businesses since travelling to these locations will become much easier.

