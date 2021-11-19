Taylor and Francis Author Arun Soni announces his latest book - The Cybersecurity Self-Help Guide

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI/SRV): It is a time when Cybercrime has risen exponentially worldwide because of remote working and AI being integrated with Cybercrime to create deadly exploits.

Cybercrime is knocking on the doorstep of every house: one wrong click, and BOOM.

E-mail Hacking, Fake profiles, secretly recorded videos, Phishing pages, Hidden cams, Sextortion, Unsecured WiFis, Routers, and IoT devices, Online banking frauds, ATM frauds, Social networking addiction, Identity theft, etc. are creating havoc in personal lives. At this critical time, everyone who is a student, a professional, or a teacher taking online classes needs to be guided to secure themselves and their online devices. Parents need to ensure their children are secured from predators lurking on the internet, looking to groom them for nefarious motives. Everyone is scared; what to do? Where are the guidance and support?

Here is the one-stop solution for all, a book "The Cybersecurity Self-help Guide." Authored by an international award-winning author & cybersecurity expert with more than twenty years of experience and published by the world's leading publishers, which has the reach in every nook and corner of the world.

Arun Soni, an internationally acclaimed award-winning author and a Cybersecurity Expert (CEH), has come out with a book, "The Cybersecurity Self-help Guide", published by none other than the world's leading and finest publishers 'Taylor & Francis". The book is globally available on all seven continents of the world. The highlight is there are case studies, chapter-wise threat scenarios and their solutions, practical activities to learn the essential hands-on skills to secure every home/office infrastructure. MCQs at the end of each chapter are there to solidify the learning. The step-by-step visual screenshots will make even novice users master the security steps.

The book covers all essential cybersecurity aspects ranging from personal to enterprise security. Arun Soni's 25 years experience of in writing, ten years of experience as a cybersecurity consultant who has conducted more than 200 seminars/workshops and webinars internationally in prestigious colleges, schools, private enterprises, and government institutions. He is also the recipient of "Limca Book of Records" for writing the maximum number of books at the age of 37. Till now, he has authored several books on IT, including Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence. He has been honored by the Federation Of Education Publishers in India (FEPI), and many other national and international awards are to his credit. He is a frequent invitee on radio and news channels for interacting with the audience on cybersecurity issues. His vast international exposure in Cybersecurity and writing make this book special. His credentials are available at (https://arunsoni.in/?utm_source=SRV%20PR%20 & utm_medium=%20%20PR & utm_campaign=Arun%20soni%20), and he can be reached anytime for interaction at soniarun1000@gmail.com.

The author had to author the book almost twice as Cybercrime spread so fast during the last year that the attack vectors changed. Many types of Cybercrime, like ransomware, financial frauds, sextortion, etc., became the most frightening and spread like wildfire, and he had to change the contents till last to update readers with the latest. The book is getting rave reviews from all over the world. The book is available on amazon. in, amazon.com and the website of Taylors and Francis in hardcover, paperback and eBook format.

Amazon.com:(https://www.amazon.com/Cybersecurity-Self-Help-Guide-Arun-Soni/dp/0367709538?utm_source=SRV+PR+ & utm_medium=++PR & utm_campaign=Arun+soni+1+)

Taylor and Francis website: (https://www.routledge.com/The-Cybersecurity-Self-Help-Guide/Soni/p/book/9780367709532?utm_source=SRV+PR+ & utm_medium=++PR & utm_campaign=Arun+soni+2)

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)