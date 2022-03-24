Taylor & Francis Group partners with Biotech Research Society to Amplify India's biotechnology research

New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Taylor & Francis Group is pleased to announce a publishing partnership with the Biotech Research Society, India (BRSI). Under the terms of the partnership, the BRSI will recommend prospective authors from its membership to Taylor & Francis. The aim is that BRSI members promote their biotechnology research to a wider audience by publishing via Taylor & Francis Group global publications.

Taylor & Francis is one of the leading research publishers in the world. The BRSI is a non-profit, scientific, professional society dedicated to promoting excellence and competence in the field of biotechnology. It promotes biotechnology research and development and encourages collaboration between academic institutes and biotechnology industries. It also shares knowledge through lectures, seminars, and symposia on scientific programs and societal missions.

Prof Ashok Pandey, BRSI Distinguished Fellow and Distinguished Scientist at the Centre for Innovation and Translational Research, CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, said, "It's great that the BRSI and Taylor & Francis Group have come together and signed an agreement on the publication of books together. This fulfills one of their major aims, i.e., dissemination of scientific and technological knowledge and developments for the benefits of the scientific community as well as others such as industries and policymakers through publications. I am confident that this will mutually help all the stakeholders, namely, the members of the BRSI, Taylor & Francis, and the readers."

Nitasha Devasar, Managing Director at Taylor & Francis, India and South Asia, said, "Taylor & Francis is delighted to collaborate with the Biotech Research Society, India and add value for members. This partnership will aid impact and amplification of high-quality Indian research in the rapidly growing field of biotechnology."

Dr Gagandeep Singh, Senior Publisher at CRC Press, Taylor & Francis Group, welcomed the new partnership and commented, "We are very excited to work with Biotech Research Society of India (BRSI) and looking forward to developing a co-branded organic commissioning program alongside investing in strategic initiatives aimed at mutual benefit of both organizations."

According to a (https://www.ibef.org/industry/biotechnology-india.aspx) report by India Brand Equity Foundation, India is among the top 12 destinations for biotechnology worldwide and has more than 2,700 biotechnology start-ups and more than 2,500 biotechnology companies. The same report says the Indian biotechnology industry is forecasted to be worth US$ 150 billion by 2025.

Taylor & Francis Group's growing list of authoritative biotechnology titles range from fundamental concepts to advanced applications. The collection explores microbiology, virology, biochemistry, and computational biology as well as topics relevant to a wider audience like ecology and environmental biology. Types of books include textbooks, handbooks, and laboratory manuals in attractive print and digital formats.

