PNN Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 23: TechD Cybersecurity Limited (NSE SME: TECHD), a leading cybersecurity and technology solutions provider, announced its Audited Financial Results for the half year and financial year ended March 31, 2026. The Company delivered strong growth across revenue, profitability, and operational expansion, supported by increasing demand for advanced cybersecurity solutions, AI-driven security platforms, and global delivery capabilities. Operational Highlights - FY26 - H2 FY26 EBITDA Margin stood at 31.93% & Net Profit Margin stood at 21.93% - FY26 EBITDA Margin stood at 37.85% & Net Profit Margin stood at 26.36% - Total orderbook as on March 31, 2026 stood at ₹ 43 Cr

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Sunny Piyushkumar Vaghela, Managing Director, TechD Cybersecurity Limited, stated:"FY26 has been a defining year for TechD Cybersecurity Limited as we accelerated our journey from a fast-growing cybersecurity company into a next-generation AI-driven cyber defense ecosystem.During the year, we delivered strong financial growth while simultaneously expanding our strategic capabilities across AI security, cyber infrastructure, global operations, and institutional partnerships. The launch of our AI-native platform 'TECHD ONE', establishment of Techdefence Cyber Valley, and expansion into Canada and GIFT City IFSC reflect our long-term vision of building a globally competitive cybersecurity powerhouse from India. Our strategic global expansion initiatives across Canada and GIFT City IFSC mark a significant milestone in strengthening TechD's international presence, innovation capabilities, and long-term growth vision in the global cybersecurity market.

As cyber threats continue to evolve rapidly in the era of AI and digital transformation, organizations are increasingly prioritizing proactive cybersecurity investments. With our integrated approach spanning cybersecurity services, AI-driven platforms, SOC infrastructure, training, research, and innovation, we believe TechD is strongly positioned to capitalize on the significant opportunities emerging in the global cybersecurity landscape. Going forward, our focus remains on scaling global operations, strengthening AI-led cybersecurity capabilities, investing in innovation and talent, and creating sustainable long-term value for all" Recent Business Updated: - Global Expansion Through IFSC & Canada Subsidiaries - During FY26, the Company accelerated its international expansion strategy through the incorporation of wholly owned subsidiaries in Canada and GIFT City IFSC. The Canada entity will serve as TechD's North American cybersecurity delivery and innovation hub, while the IFSC entity will focus on global investments, financial sector cybersecurity solutions, and international business expansion. These strategic initiatives further strengthen TechD's vision of building a globally integrated AI-driven cybersecurity ecosystem.

- TECHD ONE AI Platform Launch Launched "TECHD ONE", an AI-native cybersecurity platform with advanced AI modules for digital risk protection, vulnerability intelligence, and AI security solutions. - BSNL Kaushalam Partnership Empanelled by BSNL as a National Skill Development Partner to deliver nationwide training programs in Cybersecurity, AI, and ML under the "Kaushalam" initiative. - Strategic Partnership with SPU Gujarat Entered into a 3-year partnership with Sankalchand Patel University to deliver industry-integrated cybersecurity programs, live labs, internships, and placement support. -Launch of TechD CyberAGI Established TechD CyberAGI to focus on AI-driven cybersecurity solutions, government projects, and advanced data security technologies. -Techdefence Cyber Valley Initiative Announced the establishment of "Techdefence Cyber Valley" in Ahmedabad, a 60,000 sq. ft. advanced cybersecurity ecosystem featuring India's next-generation Global SOC, cyber capability center, innovation labs, training academy, and AI-driven cyber defense infrastructure.

-Empanelment with NFSU-RIC Empaneled as a strategic partner with the National Forensic Sciences University - Research and Innovation Council (NFSU-RIC) for a period of three years to collaborate on cybersecurity research, innovation, training, and institutional projects across government and academic ecosystems. -MoU with CRISP Bhopal Signed an MoU with CRISP Bhopal to establish AI-driven SOC infrastructure and specialized cybersecurity labs for industrial and government sectors. -Global expansion initiatives Approved the establishment of wholly owned international subsidiaries to expand global footprint, access advanced technologies, and tap new markets. About TechD Cybersecurity Limited TechD Cybersecurity Ltd is an AI-native, human-led, and outcome-focused cybersecurity company serving 700+ unique customers globally across India, North America, Australia, East Africa, and the Middle East. The Company delivers 360-degree cybersecurity capabilities spanning specialized cybersecurity services, Managed SOC & MDR services, vulnerability assessment & penetration testing (VAPT), digital risk protection, cloud and compliance security, cybersecurity consulting, and industry-integrated cybersecurity training programs in collaboration with universities and institutions.

With the launch of "TechD One" -- the Company's AI-native unified cybersecurity platform -- TechD is expanding into next-generation cybersecurity technologies including human risk management, threat intelligence, software supply chain security, attack surface monitoring, and AI-driven security operations, enabling enterprises to proactively secure their digital infrastructure with intelligent, scalable, and machine-speed cybersecurity capabilities. Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

For Further Information Please Contact Corporate Communication Advisor: For further information, please contact: Ms Pooja Gandhi EquiBridgex Advisors Private Limited Email: info@equibridgex.com Website: www.equibridgex.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)