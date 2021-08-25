Television Diva Chetna Pande Blazed the Look in Clovia's Newest Lacy Bralette Range

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Clovia, India's leading and fastest-growing brand for women's innerwear, loungewear, and personal care, has been changing the definition of innerwear for urban women who love to spark their inner confidence. The gorgeous TV actress Chetna Pande was recently seen sizzling in Clovia's latest lacy bralette range in a stunning video. Flaunting her moves, dressed in a tempting collection, Chetna serves hot and sultry looks to her followers. She has shared the thumb-stopper video on her Instagram account, which has received over 200k views, and counting.

The sensuous actress with close to 1.5 million followers on Instagram has appeared in the TV series, MTV Fanaah and several other music videos. She is known for her portrayal as Jenny in the movie Dilwale. Chetna Pande was also a participant in MTV's Ace of Space and has appeared in ALT Balaji's web series, NIS. Clovia's alliance with Chetna Pande is yet another way to showcase high street fashion and to break the myth of bralettes being considered as just innerwear. The bold styling speaks for the ways that one can play around with these bralettes and create stunning new looks everyday.

YouTube Video Link: (www.youtube.com/watch?v=QJrDiuZrFbQ.)

"Our latest range of fashionable lacy bralettes are designed keeping in mind today's urban and confident women who love experimenting. Made from fine and premium fabrics, our new range of lacy bralettes make you feel confident and comfortable in your own skin. We are delighted to associate with fresh talents like Chetna Pande. She has pulled up the sumptuous look with oodles of class, and adds a dash of comfort, style, and confidence to our latest collection," said Neha Kant, Founder & Director, Clovia.

In this striking video, Chetna ups the fashion game by several notches, flaunting the trendy, glamorous and sexy lacy bralette range from Clovia. She is seen pairing the designer collection with chic leather jackets and steamy short skirts. Her video goes a long way in showing how lacy bralettes are not just innerwear but can be donned with aplomb to transform a woman's whole outfit and give it a playful twist.

Clovia's latest lingerie collection can be seen at (www.clovia.com.)

Clovia is India's leading direct-to-consumer innerwear and loungewear brand focused on addressing key pain points for millennial women. The company sells 1 unit every 5 seconds on the back of a tech-driven lean supply chain and strong brand positioning. The company over time successfully extended into multiple women's lifestyle categories like activewear, shapewear, maternity, and personal care products. The brand was launched by industry veterans Pankaj Vermani, Neha Kant, and Suman Chowdhury in 2015.

Clovia sells through multiple channels including its exclusive online store (www.clovia.com), Android & iOS Apps, all major online marketplaces, a network of its exclusive retail stores across India, and also through most of the premium large formats in the country. Almost 60% of Clovia business comes through its owned channels, having served over 2Mn customers on the same. At Clovia highly skilled designers and fashion experts create exquisite, playful, and designer products, keeping up with the international designs and styles. Sophisticated, sharp, and suave, contrasted with flirty, fun, and bold prints, Clovia wants to redefine the Indian lingerie market and help customers choose beyond standard cuts, shapes, and colours.

The company's proprietary technology stack ensures it has one of the most efficient supply chains in the country. Clovia is backed by Ivy Cap Ventures, Zurich-based Mountain Partners AG, and Singapore-based AT Capital.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)