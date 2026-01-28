VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 27: Universal Robots | Mobile Industrial Robots, part of Teradyne Robotics, has announced 'ElevateX 2026', its flagship industry engagement scheduled to take place on February 10, 2026, in Bengaluru.

Positioned as a strategic platform for industry dialogue and ecosystem collaboration, 'ElevateX 2026' will bring together senior industry leaders, technology experts, startups, system integrators, and media to examine the expanding role of collaborative automation across manufacturing, logistics, and emerging sectors. The event will focus on how flexible, scalable, and human-centric automation is reshaping productivity and competitiveness in modern industrial environments.

'ElevateX 2026' will feature leadership interactions, curated discussions, and live engagements offering practical insights into real-world automation adoption. The agenda will also include focused round-table conversations with industry and startup leaders, fostering the exchange of perspectives on innovation, adoption challenges, and the future of automation-led growth within the broader Teradyne Robotics ecosystem.