Tetra Pak introduces first ever Tetra Stelo Aseptic Package in India with The Minute Maid Juice Range of Coca-Cola in India

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tetra Stelo® Aseptic, the latest member of Tetra Pak's global packaging portfolio, is now the package of choice for Minute Maid, leading nutrition brand under The Coca-Cola Company's portfolio in India. This is the first ever Tetra Stelo® Aseptic package for The Coca-Cola Company in the world, and the first time the package is being launched by Tetra Pak in the Asia Pacific region.

The unique new tall, rounded, seamless package is designed to create tangible differentiation in the market for the new benefit-led Minute Maid range-Honey Infused & Vita Punch variants. The package also comes with WingCap™ 30, one-step opening with DIMC technology, that ensures a perfect grip and great pouring experience. In addition to the package itself, Tetra Pak has also provided the processing and filling equipment for the range, making it an end-to-end partnership. The unique advantage of Tetra Pak's filing machine is the easy switchover between 500 ml and 1000 ml volumes. Owing to this flexibility, the new range will be offered in both 500 ml & 1 liter carton packages in India.

Speaking about the new launch and a decade-strong partnership between Tetra Pak and The Coca-Cola Company, Enrique Ackermann-VP Technical Innovation & Supply Chain Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia says, "Tetra Pak has been our strategic partner in building capacity and innovation in single serve packs for a decade. We are thrilled to have extended this partnership to multi serve packs with the launch of our new Minute Maid honey infused range in India. The Tetra Stelo® Aseptic packaging has aided in offering differentiating characteristics for our Minute Maid range, which we believe will appeal to our consumers."

Minute Maid, the Coca-Cola Company's fruit nutrition brand, prides itself on its history of providing quality products to families around the world in more than 100 countries. It is expanding its portfolio in India with the launch of two new offerings in the country - 'Honey Infused' and 'Vita Punch' which will first be made available in Punjab.

Tetra Pak cartons are also increasingly being sought after by consumers due to better environmental credentials, making them the perfect choice for responsible brands. These cartons are paper-based, recyclable and have a lower carbon footprint compared to other packaging alternatives, as validated by various Life Cycle Analysis conducted across the world.

"As part of Tetra Pak's ambition to deliver packages that contribute to a low carbon circular economy, we have the unique privilege of working with some of the biggest brands in the world, innovating with them and for them. In addition to the stand-out design, the Tetra Stelo™ Aseptic is paper-based, recyclable, FSC™ certified and offers the environmental advantages that are unique to Tetra Pak packages. The package meets the needs of not just the consumer looking for nutritional, safe food, but also one who is environmentally conscious. We are very excited to be the partner of choice for The Coca-Cola Company on their journey to strengthen the Minute Maid brand in India," adds Ashutosh Manohar, Managing Director, Tetra Pak South Asia.

Minute Maid's new offerings in the country, packed with the goodness of functional benefits, further differentiated by the new packaging innovation Tetra Stelo® Aseptic, the new range is sure to become the go-to choice for consumers. The new range has been launched in the state of Punjab and will further be expanded to other parts of North India over the next few months.

*As per ifeu 2020. "Comparative Life Cycle Assessment of Tetra Pak packages and alternative packaging systems for beverages and liquid food on the European market", and other studies

Tetra Pak is a world leading food processing and packaging solutions company. Working closely with our customers and suppliers, we provide safe, innovative and environmentally sound products that each day meet the needs of hundreds of millions of people in more than 160 countries. With over 25,000 employees around the world, we believe in responsible industry leadership and a sustainable approach to business.

Our promise, "PROTECTS WHAT'S GOOD™," reflects our vision to make food safe and available, everywhere.

More information about Tetra Pak is available at (www.tetrapak.com)

Coca-Cola in India is one of the country's leading beverage companies, offering a range of healthy, safe, high-quality, refreshing beverage options to consumers. Since its re-entry in 1993, the company has been refreshing consumers with its beverage products-Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Charged by Thums Up, Fanta, Fanta Apple Delite, Limca, Limca Sportz, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Maaza, VIO flavoured milk, Minute Maid Pulpy Orange, Georgia range of hot and cold tea and coffee options, Aquarius and Aquarius Glucocharge, Schweppes, smartwater, Kinley and Bonaqua packaged drinking water and Kinley Club Soda. The Company along with its owned bottling operation and other bottling partners, through a strong network of over 2.6 million retail outlets, touches the lives of millions of consumers, at a rate of more than 500 servings per second. Its brands are some of the most preferred and most sold beverages in the country, with Thums Up and Sprite being the top two selling sparkling beverages.

The Coca-Cola India system provides direct employment to 25,000 people and indirect employment to more than 150,000 people. The Coca-Cola system in India is contributing in its own small way to building sustainable communities through community initiatives under World Without Waste, Fruit Circular Economy, water stewardship, women empowerment, and many others. For further information on the company's India operations and its products, please visit: (www.coca-colaindia.com) and (www.hccb.in)

