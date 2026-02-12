NewsVoir New Delhi [India], February 12: Tetra Pak, the world's leading food processing and packaging solutions company, is showcasing its integrated and made in India capabilities for protein and value-added dairy at the Dairy Industry Conference (DIC) 2026, reinforcing its position as a world-class end-to-end partner enabling dairy and beverage brands to capture the fast-growing functional nutrition opportunity. Anchored around the theme "Powering the Future of Protein," Tetra Pak's participation will demonstrate how brands- from large dairy players to emerging startups- can accelerate product innovation, improve speed-to-market and scale operations efficiently through a fully connected ecosystem spanning processing, packaging and digital services.

Commenting on the occasion, Saurabh Sinha, Marketing Director, Tetra Pak South Asia said, "As consumer demand shifts from commoditized liquid milk to protein-rich and functional beverages, dairy companies are increasingly prioritizing value addition in milk for consumers who are demanding 'more from milk'. Capturing this opportunity requires more than equipment, it demands deep product expertise, integrated technology and the ability to scale efficiently and sustainably. At Tetra Pak, we combine processing, packaging and services into one connected ecosystem, enabling our customers to move from concept to commercialization faster and with confidence. Our ambition is to be a long-term strategic partner to the industry, helping build future-ready, resilient and high-value dairy."

The company's booth will feature a line-up of liquid and powder protein processing solutions, alongside a range of aseptic packaging formats designed for ready-to-drink beverages. Tetra Pak's processing equipment showcase at DIC 2026 Tetra Pak® UF System- The Tetra Pak® UF System uses ultra-filtration to separate and concentrate proteins from milk or whey. It removes water, lactose, and other unwanted components, leaving behind high-protein milk or protein-rich ingredients. This makes it ideal for creating products like high-protein shakes, nutritional beverages, yogurts, and protein concentrates-all with consistent quality and efficiency. Tetra Pak® Bag Tipping Unit CS VS600- Allows operators to manually empty bags of powder or ingredients safely and hygienically. With its compact design and built-in vibrating sifter, it removes unwanted particles or foreign bodies, ensuring only clean, high-quality product enters the process.

Tetra Pak® Homogenizer 250- Offers efficient homogenization of both low and high acid products including pasteurized milk, ESL milk, beverages and more. Helps handle a wide range of applications and easily change recipes at the push of a button. Moreover, the company is exhibiting its Factory OS and Services ecosystem, which leverages digitalization, automation and predictive maintenance to optimize plant performance, as well as sustainable factory solutions that help reduce energy, water and resource consumption. Additionally, visitors will get a preview of Tetra Pak's Protein Up Program, part of the Nutriverse initiative, which provides category insights and technical expertise to support faster innovation in protein-rich products.

Read more about Tetra Pak's protein and value-added solutions - Dairy Industry Conference 2026 | Tetra Pak India About Tetra Pak Tetra Pak is a world leading food processing and packaging solutions company. Working with our customers and suppliers, we provide access to safe, nutritious food for hundreds of millions of people in more than 160 countries every day. With over 24,000 employees worldwide, we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere, and we promise to protect what's good: food, people and the planet. More information about Tetra Pak is available at www.tetrapak.com