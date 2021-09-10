The Biryani House launches its district master franchise in Ambernath

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Biryani House, India's fastest upcoming delivery outlet platform which serves India's largest variety of delicious Dum Biryanis apart from melting in mouth kebabs & curries, launches its biryani roll for the first time ever in Mughlai cuisine with the launch of its district master franchise in Ambernath.
It is India's only organization that offers more than 50 varieties of Dum Biryani & allows their customers to choose their delicious taste from their wide offerings & varieties relish a different taste on every order. In 2015, they started their first outlet in Mumbai and started catering locals with the most delicious biryani at a very reasonable price.
Sarvesh Chaubey, Chairman - The Biryani House said, "We have made our presence in the international market by giving one country master license in Philippines. We will be giving 10 more Country Master License by December 2021. In our authentic varieties of Dum biryani we have successfully added one more product as Biryani roll which is first time ever in Mughlai cuisine. This product is a complete meal on the go."
Vishnu Ajaykumar, Master Franchisee said, ''Nowadays, there has been a tremendous demand for food. I can see huge potential in Thane district and after lockdown people are keen investing in food franchise business, Biryani Market specifically. I think this is a great opportunity which I take it as my mission to capitalize Biryani Market of Thane district by opening 40+ outlet of The Biryani House through further franchise by December 2023."
After doing masters from London Vishnu Ajaykumar was in search of new business vertical in addition to his existing business Unico Infra Engineers Pvt. Ltd. and has found after research of the Indian market that biryani is the most sold item in India since consecutive 5 years, so Vishnu decided to go with Biryani market of food industry in India.
