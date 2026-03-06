NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 6: The British School New Delhi hosted the International Baccalaureate (IB) Asia-Pacific Scheduled Professional Development Workshop from Saturday, 28 February to Monday, 2 March 2026, welcoming educators from across the region for three days of high-quality professional learning and exchange.

As an authorised IB Diploma Programme (DP) and IB Career-related Programme (CP) school, The British School was proud to convene this regional gathering, reinforcing its longstanding dedication to the IB philosophy of nurturing inquiring, knowledgeable and principled global learners.

Vanita Uppal OBE, Director of The British School New Delhi, commented, "For us at The British School, collaborating with the IB to bring these workshops to colleagues across the region is testament to our ongoing commitment to advocate for and support the IB mission of educating for a better world. Great teachers are learners themselves; they believe in the power of collaboration and of learning with and from their peers. We hope the participants returned enriched and enjoyed the signature warmth and hospitality of TBS."