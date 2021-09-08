The Content Factory by Chitransh Jain to launch its operations boosting digital creators

You would like to read
- Meet Srijita Mitra, taking the game of content creation to the next level
- Renowned photographer, content creator Vipul Jadhav dons director's cap for upcoming music video
- A beacon of hope for Entrepreneurs via Taxation help: Neha Nagar, leading financial content creator
- Graphy launches Rs. 100 Cr Graphy Creator Grant
- Graphy launches creator accelerator program Graphy Select
New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI/ATK): India's leading firm, The Content Factory is all set to get launched in the coming months providing all the budding singers, actors, content creators of this digital world with an opportunity to channelise their interest and reach potential audiences. The platform will cater to each and every industry from actors to singers, from lights, cameras to locations, from properties to production designers, from editing to colorist, from foley to VFX and from promotion to release. Shaping careers and building profiles, they will provide 180-degree services that will support the young talent to promote them digitally through various social medial channels and generate revenue.
While the need for affordable platforms to boost one's work or services has increased tremendously over time, the challenge to regulate and cater to this unorganised sector becomes huge. Catering to this ever-evolving world, The Content Factory will ensure to empower the emerging talent across the country to realise their hidden talent and simultaneously earn benefits out of it.
Founded by young and dynamic Producer Chitransh Jain, the platform will also enable its users to get in touch with millions of people by showcasing their talent and increasing their reach. Today, the entertainment industry is constantly evolving and the platform with its vast community of talented young professionals will provide these young talents with an opportunity to collaborate or work in different films, serials, web series and music videos and fulfil their biggest ever-lasting desires and dreams.
Speaking about the platform, the founder says, "India is home to a lot of young and talented professionals who lack resources to present their work in front of the audience. As a result, this platform will cater to each and every individual to make their dreams come true and contribute towards the growth of the country, earning global recognition for themselves".
From micro-influencers to celebrities and popular figures of the digital ecosystem can find themselves catapulted to the pantheon of India's leading digital creator space, recognising each and every talent.
This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor