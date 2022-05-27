The Designer's Class onboards Gauri Khan to launch foundational course in interior design as one of its instructors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI/PNN): The Designer's Class™ (https://www.thedesignersclass.com/) India's leading and one-of-its-kind holistic e-learning platform that focuses on different verticals of design, today announced its partnership with Gauri Khan for a foundational course in interior design.

The video module is focused on millions across India to get them started on the journey to land millions of job opportunities in the field. As per industry reports, the interior design industry currently has more than one lakhs of job opportunities available.

The module helps students learn the fundamentals of interior design (residential and commercial). Gauri, who has designed the homes of some of the most celebrated names in Bollywood and India, will also share secrets that helped her become a designer to reckon with in India & beyond.

In her comments, Gauri Khan said, "The thought of helping a new breed of up-and-coming designers connect to the wondrous world of interior design brings immense joy to me. As a self-taught designer myself, I strongly believe in breaking barriers of tradition and adopting a more open educational model. Art and design should be available to be consumed by all and not just a selected few. Most importantly, I can't wait to share my own 'secret' ingredients that will help them elevate every space from quaint to luxurious."

Commenting on the partnership and the course's relevance, Samarth Bajaj, Co-founder & CEO of The Designer's Class, said, "One of the data points that has repeatedly been coming to us is that interior design is taking off big in Tier 2 and 3 cities of India and is no longer the preserve of the big cities where it's mature and well-entrenched. But the number of options available to potential aspirants looking to enter the field is less or often restrictive as it involves relocating and higher costs. It also leaves out a huge and highly relevant audience of educated women at home who can learn this quickly from their homes itself. Gauri Khan is more than what we could have asked for- she is self-made, she has done amazing projects in such a short time to be where she is today, and her name sure rings a bell in India and beyond. I am grateful for her agreeing quickly and spending time to get the module right and interesting for the students."

Edutechtionalists India Pvt. Ltd., the entity behind the brand, is a Mumbai-based new generation edtech venture founded in September 2021 by serial entrepreneurs Samarth Bajaj and AdeeshNahar with Vishal Bajaj, a technopreneur. India's leading and first-of-its-kind holistic e-learning platform focus on a range of courses built in partnership with leading names in different verticals of design, ranging from fashion, interior design, photography, makeup, and UI/UX to fine jewellery.

Foundations of fashion & Couture by veterans Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla: Fashion Entrepreneurship, Textile Design, Portfolio Development for Grades 11th & 12th and Trend Forecasting from Masaba Gupta; How to create a Fashion Brand & to upskill Yourself on urban wear street style from Rhea Kapoor; Bespoke, Garment Construction, Ethnic & Streetwear for Men by Kunal Rawal; Fashion Fundamentals and Drafting & Garment Construction by PayalSinghal; Fashion Illustrations and Advance Portfolio Development by Arpita Mehta; Celebrity Styling by Tanya Ghavri and Sustainability in Bridal Fashion by Jayanti Reddy, are some of the current courses available on the platform.

The Designer's Class aims to make premium design education accessible, cutting across demographics and hence all its courses are available in 7 different languages (English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi & Malayalam). State of the Art Technology, Globally renowned designer's as faculty, Backing and support from Industry Figureheads, Hands-on teaching and training methodology, Student Centric Programs (Foundation, Mainstream Education, Vocational and also Adult Centric Programs), Relevant Curriculum Designed by Successful Professionals and Design Academicians, a Networking platform for students with Industry and Internship opportunities with the Designers, are just some of its differentiators. Learners are awarded certifications post completion of assessments, signed by the designers themselves.

