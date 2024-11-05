The Fortune Leadership Awards 2024 hosted by Feather Touch
The Fortune Leadership Awards 2024 hosted by Feather Touch
New Delhi [India], November 5: The Fortune Leadership Awards delivered an unforgettable evening under the theme "Leadership Beyond Limits." The event brought together visionary leaders, trailblazers, and change-makers across industries, celebrating the relentless drive and innovation shaping the future of business and leadership.
The Fortune Leadership Awards 2024 was not just a recognition of individual achievements but also a reminder of the power of bold, visionary leadership to inspire change and drive progress. It was an afternoon of celebration, reflection, and inspiration, reaffirming that leadership truly knows no limits.
Brown Rich Media served as the event's PR partner, expertly managing both online and offline news media coverage to ensure comprehensive press visibility.
Event Highlights:
Panel Discussion
Topic: Navigating Digital Transformation: The Role of Technology in Reshaping Business Models and Operations"
Panelist Details:
* Debasis Satapathy - Chief GM (HRM) - NBCC (India) Ltd. (Moderator)
* Shreyas - CEO - Hybrid India & South East Asia
* Akshay Bhatla - AP & VP Growth, Grapes Worldwide
* Saurabh Snehi - Head HR - Holisol Logistics
TRUSTED NGO'S
* DISHA FOUNDATION
* PATIL FOUNDATION
* SUKARYA NGO
* ARPAN NGO
* SAMPARK FOUNDATION
* TEAM EVEREST
* BEST NGO IN THE SKILL DEVELOPMENT CATEGORY FOR CSR PROJECT - SKILL BHARATH
Child Welfare and Holistic Organization for Rural Development (CHORD)
* PUBLIC HEALTH CATEGORY FOR IMPACT IN
'Tackling Lead Poisoning in India' - Pahle India Foundation
* BEST WOMEN EMPOWERMENT INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR
SheVentures - Women Entrepreneurship Support Program - AROH Foundation
* MOST TRUSTED NGO OF THE YEAR (EDUCATION)
Pardada Pardadi Educational Society
* EMPOWERING RURAL INDIA
S M SEHGAL FOUNDATION
* WOMEN EMPOWERMENT
HOMEY
* MOST IMPACTFUL NGO OF THE YEAR
PEEPUL
CSR CHANGEMAKER LEADERS
* YASHWANT PATIL, Head CSR & Sustainability, Brahma Kumaris
* SANKARA MAHALINGAM, Global Head - CSR, Firstsource Solutions
THE FORTUNE EV AWARDS
* VISIONARY LEADER AWARD
K VIJAYA KUMAR, Executive Director and CEO, Greaves Electric Mobility
* EV ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR
NISHANT ARYA, Vice Chairman & MD, JBM Auto Ltd.
* YOUNG VISIONARY LEADER AWARD
SHRIRAM KULKARNI, Co-Founder & CEO, TriGo Electric
* MOST VERSATILE EV
E-LUNA - Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Ltd.
* BEST QUALITY & SERVICE
Anya Green Energy
* BEST ELECTRIC VEHICLE FOR LAST MILE CONNECTIVITY
GENESYS Electric Mobility Pvt. Ltd.
* EMERGING START-UP OF THE YEAR (EV)
Syncrush Solutions Private Limited (TriGo Electric)
* SOLAR COMPANY OF THE YEAR
Anya Green Energy
* EMERGING START-UP
ASCENTech Information Technology Private Limited
HR LEADERS AWARDS
* GUNJAN SRIVASTAVA, Head Talent Acquisition, Branding & Engagement, ZebPay
* KESHAV SHARMA, DGM (HR), Srishti Infrastructures Limited
* UMESH GUPTA, Senior Director - HR and Chief People Officer, Max Healthcare Institute Limited
* CHANDRAKANT KAMANE, Head HR , Parag Milk Foods Ltd
* DR. JUDE XAVIER, Senior Director - Human Resources, Omega Healthcare
* MANISH KUMAR, Director HR, Aerchain
* SUJATA KRISHNAMOORTHY, Head Of Human Resources, Government e Marketplace (GeM)
* AKRAMULLA KHAN GHORI, Global Onboarding & Offboarding Lead, Alorica Pvt Ltd.
* RITU VERMA, Sr. Vice President - HR Strategy & Talent Development & Business Head - Max Institute of Allied & Paramedical Education (MIAPE), Max Healthcare Institute Limited
* MUBEEN PARKAR, Head - People & Culture, Social Panga
* SIDHARTH GUPTA, India TA Leader, Amazon
* ASHEEN BHALLA, HR Head, Acme Media Creations
* SAURABH SNEHI, Head HR, Holisol Logistics
* NEERAJ KUMAR RAI, General Manager - Human Resource, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited
* ALPANA SARNA, Head -Hr and Corporate Social Responsibility, Singer India Limited
* MEGHA MITTAL, Manager Human Resources, Sophos IT Services
THE FORTUNE LEADERSHIP AWARDS
* CEO OF THE YEAR
NS SATISH, President, Haier Appliances India
* EMERGING LEADER OF THE YEAR
SHREYAS SATHE, Chief Executive Officer, Hybrid INSEA
* BFSI CEO OF THE YEAR
GIRISH KOUSGI, MD & CEO, PNB Housing Finance Limited
* WOMEN LEADERSHIP AWARD
DR. SAROJ GUPTA, Founder & CEO, MyDigiRecords
* STRATEGIC BFSI LEADER
SWATI SAXENA, Founder & CEO, 4Thoughts Finance
* VISIONARY REAL ESTATE LEADER
ANKIT ADITYA PRADHAN, Founder & CMD, Realty Assistant Pvt. Ltd.
* LIFETIME ACHIVEMENT AWARD
VEDAMURTHY GEJJEGONDANAHALLI YOGESHAPPA, Automation Architect/Manager, Leading Health Care Management
* BUSINESS LEADER AWARD (MANUFACTURING SECTOR)
RAJIV GANJU, Sr. Vice President Manufacturing & Global Supply Chain, Luminous Power Technologies Private Ltd.
* CSR LEADERSHIP AWARD
YAMINI JAIPURIA, Managing Trustee, Cosmo Foundation
* LEADERSHIP IN SUSTAINABLE LEGAL PRACTICES
DR. PAWAN MITTAL, Vice President-Legal, Gateway Distriparks Limited
* EXCELLENCE IN BIOTECH INNOVATION
NAZNEEN HAMID, Director Corporate Affairs, Tech Invention
* REAL ESTATE PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR
ASHISH CHABLANI, Asst Vice President - Head Marketing MMR Region, Runwal Realty
* AWARD FOR TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE
MERLIN BALAMURUGAN, Digital Software Engineer Senior Manager, Leading Banking Organization
* BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR (RENEWABLE ENERGY)
NIRAV PATEL, Director, Ganesh Green Bharat Limited
* EXCEPTIONAL LEADERSHIP IN CLINICAL RESEARCH 2024
DR. DEVESH KUMAR, Founder, Innovate Research
* YOUNG WOMEN ACHIEVER
ALEKHYA GANDRA, Engineer -Lead, Elevance Health
* RETAIL PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR
ABHISHEK SARAN SHARMA, Associate Vice President - Sales & Operations, Kaya Limited
* WOMEN ICON OF THE YEAR
PAYAL DAYAL, Partner - Corporate Practice Head, AKS Partners, Advocates | Solicitors | Consultants
* BEST WOMAN PERFORMER IN BANKING AWARD
SHILPA THAKUR, Senior Legal Counsel, Sberbank Branch in India
* WOMEN SUPER ACHIEVER AWARD
SARANYA BALAGURU, Robotics Architect / Manager Product and Technology Solutions, Leading Healthcare Organization
* WOMEN ENTREPRENEURSHIP AWARD
SMITA SHELLY, Chief Executive Officer, Le Reve Commerce Pvt Ltd
* WOMEN LEADERSHIP IN HEALTHCARE & PHARMA
DR. GEETANJALI DHAWAN, Director, Dr. Geetanjali's HealthCare Center Private Limited
* IT LEADERSHIP AWARD
AKSHAY PRABHU, Director of Technology, Capital One
* EXCELLENCE IN FASHION RETAILING
JAYANTI GANGULY, Vice President, Myntra
* SHOPPING MALL OF THE YEAR
Phoenix Mall Of Asia, Bangalore North
* BEST PRODUCT LAUNCH CAMPAIGN
Haier C11 OLED TV Launch - Innovating on and Off the Field - Haier Appliances India
* INNOVATION EXCELLENCE AWARD
KUMAR SHANMUGASAMY, Digital Technology Leader, Leading Banking Organization
* TOP GLOBAL BUSINESS PUBLICATION OF THE YEAR
The Business Fame
* HR TEAM OF THE YEAR
REA India (Housing.com & Proptiger.com)
* SUSTAINABILITY AND ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT AWARD
EDRC - Digital, Irrigation Industrial & Infrastructure SBG, Water & Effluent Treatment IC - LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED
* YOUNG ACHIEVER AWARD
GINOOP CHENNEKKATTU MARKOSE, Engineer Lead Sr., Elevance Health Inc
* CONCERN FOR HEALTH
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited
* CSR & GREEN AWARDS (AWARD FOR EDUCATION)
Delhi Police Public Library - Aadhar Kaushal - Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd.
* AWARD FOR LEADERSHIP IN IT (LOGISTICS AND SUPPLY CHAIN)
MANIKANDAN NATARAJAN, Supply Chain Architect, Denken Solutions
* BEST CSR REPORT CREATIVE DESIGN & COMMUNICATIONS
Slate of Swan Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
* CSR AWARD
NBCC (India) Limited
* MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR (OVERALL)
Phoenix Marketcity, Bengaluru
* ANIMAL WELFARE & ENVIRONMENT IN THE FORM OF SOCIAL IMPACT & SOCIAL ENTERPRISES
TUK TUK GILHARI - Lakshyam & Geeli Mitti
* AWARD FOR INNOVATIVE USE OF DATA TECHNOLOGY
BHANU PRAKASH MANJAPPASETTY MASAGALI, Senior Project Manager, Technology and Data, Genworth North America Corporation
* QUALITY MANUFACTURING AWARD
Luminous Power Technologies Private Ltd.
* INNOVATIVE PRODUCT AWARD
Construction of Residential Building Using 3D Printing Technology - Larsen and Toubro Ltd
* EXCELLENCE IN THE PROVISION OF LITERACY AND EDUCATION AWARDS
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited
* ORGANIZATION WITH INNOVATIVE HR PRACTICES
REA India (Housing.com & Proptiger.com)
* INNOVATION EXCELLENCE AWARD
MANDAR NAYAK, Engineer Lead Sr., Elevance Health Inc.
* BEST COMPANY TO WORK FOR
Fratelli Vineyards
* BEST THEMATIC DECORATION - NON-METRO (WEST)
Phoenix Marketcity Pune
* GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF THE YEAR - LARGE (PRIVATE SECTOR)
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited
* BEST CUSTOMER EXCELLENCE AWARD
Kotak Securities Limited
* EXCELLENCE IN AFFORDABLE HOUSING FINANCING
Roshni - Illuminating Home Ownership Dreams across Bharat - PNB Housing Finance Limited
* BEST TECHNICAL IMPLEMENTATION FOR AI
ARUN KUMAR RAMACHANDRAN SUMANGALA DEVI, Architect II- Software Testing, UST Global Inc
* BEST AI STARTUP
MyDigiRecords
* AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN MANUFACTURING PRACTICES
Luminous Power Technologies Private Ltd.
* BEST BRAND MANAGEMENT AWARD
BRO ZERO - Kotak Securities Limited
* LUXURY REAL ESTATE CONSULTANT OF THE YEAR
House of Amit Mehta (HOAM)
* DEVELOPER OF THE YEAR (RESIDENTIAL)
TARC Limited
* EMERGING INVESTMENT BANK OF THE YEAR 2024
TARUN PODDAR, CEO, Foxhog USA
* WOMEN PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR AWARD
MADHURI PATLE, Mrs. Universe India 2023, Founder & Managing Trustee, Abadha Foundation
FORTUNE HEALTHCARE AWARDS
* BEST PATIENT CENTRIC CAMPAIGN
BoneFit - Corcium - Lupin Ltd.
* BEST HEALTHCARE BRAND OF THE YEAR
SNG India
* BEST PUBLIC HEALTH INITIATIVE
Self-care for new moms and kids under 5 - Reckitt - Plan International
* BEST OSTEOPOROSIS AWARENESS CAMPAIGN
BoneFit - Corcium - Lupin Ltd.
* BEST HEALTH LITERACY PLATFORM
The Healthy Indian Project (THIP)
* A.I. IMPLEMENTATION IN CLINICAL SETTING
DR NITIN JAIN, Head, Critical Care, Paras Hospital, Gurugram
* A.I. IMPLEMENTATION IN CLINICAL SETTING
DR RAJESHWAR BHATI, Medical Superintendent, Paras Hospital, Gurugram
* CLINICAL RESEARCH LEADERSHIP AWARD
DR PANKAJ THAKUR, Sr. GM, Hetero Labs
* WOMEN LEADERSHIP IN PHARMACEUTICAL & HEALTHCARE
DR. NITU SINHA, Pharmacovigilance and Patient safety, Healthcare (Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy and Rehabilitation)
* EMERGING WOMAN LEADER IN PHARMACEUTICALS (PHARMACOVIGILANCE)
PRIYANKA DAS
HEALTHCARE LEADER AWARD
* DR. ANIKA SINGHAL, Lab Incharge, Cum Senior Pathologist, Apollo Hospital, Noida
* RENU GUPTA, Director-Quality Assurance & Regulatory Affairs-JAPAC, Beckman Coulter
* DR. SHRINIKET MISHRA, Chief Medical Officer, Hero Motocorp Ltd.
* DR. SHUBHADEEP SINHA, Senior Vice President and Medical Director, Hetero Labs
* DR. NAVIL PRASAD EDATHIL, Executive Director & CEO, Kirloskar Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
* DR. JITESH MANGHWANI, Consultant Spine & Robotic Spine Surgeon, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre
* SHAHID HAIDER, Asst. Marketing Manager, South Asia, bioMerieux
* JASPRIYA BAL, Senior Consultant, Max Super Speciality Hospital Saket Delhi
* ZOHER T. SIHORWALA, Senior Vice President, Wockhardt Limited, Mumbai
* WOMEN 40 UNDER 40
* VANDANA YERMALKAR, Chief Executive Officer, ERO Power LLP
* DR. SERENE YADAV (ADVOCATE), Founder, Uddaan Foundation
* NIKITA GUPTA, Co-Founder, Careerflow.ai
* ARSHIYA SINGH, Director Global Compensation, Boston Consulting Group
* DEEPANKSHA SAXENA, Director - Sales, Beroe Inc.
* PRIYASHA SALUJA, Founder, The Cinnamon Kitchen
* NEHA AGARWAL, Vice President, Percept Limited
* MEGHA MODI, CEO, Ecolux Enterprises
* ANU SHARMA, Senior Consultant / Senior Manager for Strategic Comm. and Marketing, Crestview Strategy
* AASTHA TYAGI, Founder, Agni - Personal Branding Agency
* NEHA SHAH, Founder, Diaspora Nutrition
* POOJA SINGH, Founder, Aurhum Networks Inc
* NEHA WANI, Executive Director and Chief Engineer, Boeing India Private Limited
* ASMA SULTANA, Vice President - Global Corp Recruiting, Alorica
* SARIKA PURI, Career & Life Strategist
* MADHURI GANADINNI, Co-Founder, The Tea Planet
* DEEPA KRISHNAN, Global Mobility Regional Manager - Europe & Africa, Maersk Global Services India Pvt. Ltd.
* SHAILJA MITTAL, Founder & CEO, Qurex Health Private Limited
* KHUSHBOO AGARWAL, Chief Marketing Officer, Sanctor Digital Pvt. Ltd.
* PRACHI SINGH, Chief Executive Officer, The Digibee Network
* NIKITA PODDAR, Deputy General Manager, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate Pvt. Ltd.
* GUNJAN ARORA, Managing Director, Matra Skincare Essentials Pvt. Ltd.
* UPLABDHI SINGH, Senior Manager, Reliance Industries Ltd.
* SANCHITA DHIR, Chief Executive Officer, Gourmer Services Pvt. Ltd.
* PRIYANSHI DHIR, CEO & Co-founder, Barken's Industries Pvt. Ltd.
* DEVVAKI AGGARWAL, Founder and CEO, instrucko
* NANCY D, Chief Business Officer, Scholars Merit Online Pvt Ltd.
* DIBHYA REKHA MALLICK, Co-Founder, Typof
* HARSHALI JAIN, Manager, Pricewaterhousecoopers LLP
* SARABDEEP BHATIA, Assistant General Manager, HIL, CK Birla Group
* VARNIKA MOHAN, Principal Associate, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas
* PRIYANKA GUPTA, Director, GKB Opticals
* BHAVNA BATRA, Executive Director HR, S & P Global
* AAKRITI JAIN, Founder, Rise Higher Education
* PRATHIMA KADARI, Chief Technology Officer, Pendler
* DR. CHARU JORA GOYAL, Founder & CEO, Scan4health Diagnosis Private Limited
Once again, congratulations on your well-deserved success. We look forward to witnessing your continued accomplishments and contributions in the future. Your outstanding contributions and innovative efforts have truly set a benchmark in your field and this recognition is a testament to your hard work and dedication.
The next edition promises to be even bigger, continuing the tradition of honoring those who are transforming the world with their leadership.
Stay tuned for updates on The Fortune Leadership Awards 2025!
For more details on our upcoming event please contact us at 8850767403 (ISHANT) or email at info@feathertouchs.com
