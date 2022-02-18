The Good Glamm Group unveils the "Good Points Loyalty Program"

You would like to read
- J & K Bank opts for Easyrewardz' Solution to manage their PAN BANK loyalty and rewards program
- Actress Priyanka Singh completed shooting of Director Dhiraj Kumar's film Suswagatam Khushmadeed under the banner of Insite India
- Froogal - A platform that allows brands to build a solid customer base by the right customer engagement
- 'Everything You Do Makes a Point' with ALL - Accor Live Limitless
- Walmart invested Easyrewardz completes a decade in CRM and Loyalty solutions
New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI/PNN): Good Glamm Group - South Asia's largest content-to-commerce conglomerate introduces the "Good Points Loyalty Program" - India's most rewarding loyalty program. It is a first-of-its-kind loyalty program that is powered by a unique 'One Login' tool that gives 'Good Users' access to all brands and platforms within the group.
The program rewards the 'Good User' with 'Good Points' for every action they take - from shopping across Good Glamm Group's portfolio of beauty and personal care brands to reading, watching and engaging with the group's media platforms. Featuring three tiers, namely - Silver, Gold and Platinum, the 'Good User' gets to avail benefits such as priority access to new launches, upcoming sale previews, beauty advice from leading experts, birthday gift surprises, specially curated membership anniversary experiences, free shipping, exclusive access to masterclasses and makeover sessions from experts and more. All actions of a Good User are recognized and rewarded.
To become a member, one can enrol across any brand within Good Glamm Group and instantly access multiple benefits across multiple brands. The more you engage, the more 'Good Points' you earn, which can be redeemed through discounts on products, social media shoutouts, access to exciting events and masterclasses and extends to internship opportunities within the group.
Priyanka Gill, Co-Founder, Good Glamm Group, commented, "We are excited to introduce the 'Good Points Loyalty Program, a loyalty program like no other. Good Points reward G3 users for all actions they take across all Good Glamm Group brands and platforms with exciting benefits from discounts on products to access to masterclasses, creator meetups and more."
The Good Points Loyalty Program offers the brands within Good Glamm Group access to users and a combined reach of 150 million users on social media platforms, a network of 1.5million Good Creator Co influencers, 18 million monthly users on content platforms and 6 million monthly users across D2C brands, all in just one powerful loyalty program supported by the group's technology stack.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor