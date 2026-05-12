PNN Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 12: At 5 AM, long before the first resident steps out for a morning walk, a gated community of 250 flats already has 15 workers on duty. The overnight security guard is finishing his rounds. The housekeeping staff are sweeping common corridors. The gardener is watering the clubhouse beds. By the time the first elevator opens, this invisible workforce has logged a combined 60-70 human-hours of labour that nobody will notice because if they do their job right, there is nothing to notice. This is the invisible workforce of urban India. And managing them may be the most underestimated operational challenge in the country's booming gated community economy.

The Scale Nobody Talks About A mid-sized housing society of 250 flats may employ or engage 20-25 workers on any given day with security guards across three shifts, housekeeping and sanitation staff, maintenance technicians, gardeners, lift operators, and a rotating cast of AMC (Annual Maintenance Contract) vendors for elevators, generators, fire systems, and CCTV. In the cities where gated communities house millions, the aggregate workforce running these societies could easily touch 20-30 lakh people nationally. That's roughly 1 worker for every 10-12 flats, which typically accounts for 60% of a society's monthly maintenance bill, making it by far the largest single line item on the RWA's budget.

India's gated-community workforce is larger than the entire organised retail workforce and comparable to the country's app-based delivery and ride-hailing fleet combined. Yet while a single delivery rider's shift is tracked to the minute, the guard at the gate of a 400-flat society may not have a verifiable record of whether he showed up at all. The Paper Register Problem Ghost workers, buddy punching, and inflated headcounts in contractor billing are open secrets in the industry. Societies paying for 9-10 guards on paper may have 7 or 8 actually present. Night shift rounds that are supposed to happen every two hours are often not completed, with no mechanism to verify otherwise.

NoBrokerHood's deployment data across thousands of societies shows a consistent pattern: headcount discrepancies of 15-18% surface within the first 30 days of digital rollout, and geo-tagged check-ins reveal that only 50-70% of scheduled patrols are actually completed, meaning nearly one in three scheduled patrols was simply not happening. The Contractor Layer Nobody Audits Most societies do not hire workers directly. They engage contractors and AMC vendors, who supply and manage the workforce on paper handling hiring, payroll, and compliance responsibility, but it creates an accountability gap that leaks money and quality in equal measure. Overcharging through inflated headcounts is estimated to cost societies 15-20% of their annual manpower expenditure. For a 250-flat society with a monthly manpower bill of around ₹5 lakh, a 15-20% inflation translates to around ₹10 lakh leaking out every year, which amounts to ₹300-400 per flat per month and over ₹10,000 Cr in non-existent worker payments in India in a year. And the churn problem compounds it. The contractors run househelp and security operate at a 35-40% churn rate annually, resulting in rising performance and quality issues.

The Committee Burden Surveys of RWA office bearers suggest that workforce-related issues, attendance disputes, contractor billing reviews, complaints about specific staff, and replacement coordination consume 8-12 hours of committee time every week. Most of it was spent on tasks that any HR function in a comparable-sized organisation would handle through software. Committee tenures are typically one to two years. When a committee changes, institutional knowledge about which workers are reliable, which contractors cut corners, and which guards need reassignment walks out the door with the outgoing members. In a sample of 100 societies surveyed during committee transitions, fewer than 1 in 20 had any written handover document covering staff and vendor performance. The new committee starts from scratch, and the workforce pays the price in inconsistency.

The Digital Divide Inside the Building There is a meaningful shift happening here. As smartphone penetration grows across urban India, platforms like NoBrokerHood are extending the same digital infrastructure to the workforce that keeps these societies running, where digital attendance has been deployed, smartphone-based check-ins by guards and housekeeping staff have crossed 80% within 3 months. Vernacular language support (English, Hindi, Kannada, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi), simplified interfaces, and low-data-friendly design are accelerating the adoption. Attendance logging, shift communication, and task updates that once lived in a paper register are increasingly moving onto a digital platform. Residents can even pay maintenance or raise a complaint. What was once a painful irony, a hyper-digital resident experience sitting alongside an entirely analogue workforce experience, is an opportunity the industry is now beginning to take seriously.

The Compliance Time Bomb Beyond attendance and billing sits a quieter problem, statutory compliance. Provident Fund, ESI, minimum wage, and bonus payments are legal obligations that sit on the contractor on paper, but liability flows back to society when contractors default. Industry estimates suggest 30-40% of housing-society contractors are partially or fully non-compliant on PF filings, and a similar share underpays minimum wage. The challenge is that without accurate, digital attendance records, a committee has no way to even verify a contractor's compliance claims. If you don't know how many workers actually showed up and for how many hours, you cannot audit whether the contractor's PF remittances match reality. Digital attendance isn't just an operational tool, it's the foundation on which any compliance verification becomes possible, and it's a layer most societies still don't have.

What Makes This Hard Digitising this workforce is not as simple as handing out smartphones. Building reliable geo-fenced attendance that works inside basement parking lots with no GPS signal, designing vernacular interfaces that a guard with limited smartphone literacy can use on a ₹5,000 device, ensuring low-data check-ins function on patchy 2G networks in Tier-2 cities, these are non-trivial engineering problems that took years of iteration to solve. And the technology is only half the battle. Contractors resist digital tracking because it exposes inflated headcounts. Committees with one-year tenures deprioritise long-term workforce systems in favour of visible cosmetic upgrades. Workers themselves fear that digital records will be used against them rather than for them. Solving the workforce problem in gated communities requires sustained investment in both technology and trust - and the industry is still in the early innings of both.

Amit Agarwal, CEO and Cofounder of NoBroker said, "Most housing societies in India are paying for workers who don't exist. A 250-flat society losing even 15% of its manpower bill to ghost attendance is leaking ₹10 lakh a year, and the committee doesn't know it. The moment you put digital attendance and geo-tagged check-ins in place, the truth surfaces within 30 days. We've seen this pattern repeat across thousands of our deployments. This isn't a problem unique to NoBrokerHood's platform - every gated community in India is dealing with it, and the entire industry needs to move toward digital workforce management. The societies that do it first will save money, retain better staff, and run more transparently. The ones that don't will keep bleeding without knowing where."

The Road Forward In NoBrokerHood's deployments, where workforce digitisation has gone live across 10,000+ societies, early data is consistent: attendance disputes drop by 60-70%, contractor billing queries fall by half, and committee time spent on staff issues compresses from 10 hours a week to under 3. The invisible workforce doesn't need to remain invisible. It needs to be seen, counted, verified, fairly compensated, and managed with the same app-first discipline that has already transformed how urban India lives. That is the next frontier. And the platforms building it are already inside the building. NoBrokerHood, which sits at the intersection of society operations and resident experience across 25,000+ societies, has deployed workforce management tools, digital attendance with biometric or QR-based check-ins, contractor performance ratings, and structured shift handover logs - across 10,000+ of these communities. The same platform that tells a resident their maintenance was collected on Day 1 of the month can tell a committee that their night guard completed all scheduled rounds, that their contractor's billing matches actual attendance, and that their most reliable technician needs retention attention. As the platform continues to deepen its presence, extending this rigour from resident experience to workforce management is both the logical and the necessary next step, not just for NoBrokerHood, but for the industry.

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