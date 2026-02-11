The Leela Concludes The Fourth Season Of #PoloInThePinkCity With A Celebration Of The Royal Sport, Culture And Refined Luxury

PRNewswire Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 11: The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts marked the successful conclusion of #PoloInThePinkCity, as the fourth season of The Leela Maharaja Sawai Man Singh Polo Cup reaffirmed the brand's commitment to preserving and celebrating the royal sport of polo through thoughtfully curated experiences that blend heritage with contemporary luxury. - The tournament featured a pre-finale gala at the newly unveiled Amber Terrace and an exhibition victory by The Leela Polo Team, bringing together gracious hospitality and Rajasthan's enduring polo heritage The season commenced on February 7 with an elegant pre-finale gala dinner at The Amber Terrace, the newly launched rooftop destination at The Leela Palace Jaipur. Overlooking the Aravalli Hills, the evening unfolded against the backdrop of the terrace's distinctive 'root-to-fruit' cocktail and culinary philosophy, offering guests an immersive introduction to the palace's newest social address. The gathering brought together visionaries from Jaipur's cultural landscape alongside leading voices from fashion and the arts, including singer Manasi Scott, designer Nikhil Mehra, director Prahlad Kakkar, actor and creator Monica Vaswani and actor Chayan Chopra, setting the tone for a weekend defined by elegance and anticipation - hallmarks of #PoloInThePinkCity.

On February 8, the focus shifted to the polo field at the Rajasthan Polo Club. Ahead of the final, an exhibition match saw The Leela Polo Team take on the Jindal Polo Team, with The Leela Polo Team emerging victorious with a score of 4-3. Sawai Padmanabh Singh - Icon of India by The Leela and captain of The Leela Polo Team - delivered a standout performance, scoring two goals, alongside two goals by Rao Himmat Singh Bedla. The highlight of the day was the grand finale of the 4-chukker The Leela Maharaja Sawai Man Singh Polo Cup 2026, contested between Team Optiemus Achievers and Team V Polo. In a closely fought match, Team Optiemus Achievers claimed the title with a final score of 7-5, bringing the fourth season of #PoloInThePinkCity to a thrilling close.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Executive Officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, said, "The Leela Maharaja Sawai Man Singh Polo Cup reflects our enduring commitment to honouring India's royal sporting heritage through experiences that embody true Indian luxury. As we conclude the fourth season of this association with the Rajasthan Polo Club, it is especially meaningful to see this journey unfold alongside the unveiling of the reimagined The Leela Palace Jaipur and The Amber Terrace - spaces that represent how we continue to evolve while remaining deeply rooted in culture, craftsmanship and gracious hospitality." The event was further elevated by the association of BMW Excellence Club, as Luxury Mobility Partner, and Hibiki Whisky, as Celebrations Partner, whose shared values of craftsmanship, precision and refined experiences resonated seamlessly with The Leela's philosophy.

Mr. Vitesh Barar, Director Marketing BMW India , said, "We are proud to partner with the Leela Maharaja Sawai Man Singh Polo Cup through BMW Excellence Club, an experience that perfectly aligns with BMW's ethos of precision, craftsmanship, and refined luxury. Polo, much like BMW, is a sport that embodies heritage, elegance, and performance, qualities that resonate deeply with our brand. The seamless blend of tradition and modernity showcased at Polo Cup mirrors BMW's commitment to delivering driving experiences that combine cutting-edge technology with timeless sophistication. We celebrate this unique convergence of sport, culture, and luxury, and look forward to creating unforgettable moments for connoisseurs of excellence."

"The Maharaja Polo Cup is a rare convergence of heritage and modern luxury - an environment where Hibiki feels instinctively at home. Through this association, Hibiki is experienced not merely as a whisky, but as an expression of balance, craftsmanship, and time. These are moments that cannot be bought, only experienced - true to the spirit of Hibiki, The Masterpiece of Japanese Artistry" commented Rohini Menezes, Category Manager, The House of Suntory, Suntory Global Spirits . As the curtain falls on its fourth season, this event stands as a testament to The Leela's role as a custodian of the royal sport - creating moments where heritage, sport and modern luxury converge with effortless grace.

About The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts is India's largest institutionally owned and managed pure-play luxury hospitality brand. Backed by the Brookfield Group, The Leela operates 14 award-winning properties across India's premier leisure and business destinations. Recognized globally for architectural excellence and bespoke services, The Leela has been ranked the #1 hospitality brand globally by Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards in 2020 and 2021, and among the top three in 2023 and 2024. The brand remains committed to delivering timeless Indian hospitality through world-class luxury experiences. For more information, please visit our website www.theleela.com and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About The Leela Palace Jaipur Set against the Aravalli Hills, The Leela Palace Jaipur is a modern palace that blends Rajasthan's regal heritage with contemporary luxury. Spread across eight acres of landscaped gardens, the palace features 194 elegant rooms and suites, immersive cultural experiences, and Aujasya Spa by The Leela, rooted in ancient Indian wellness traditions. The palace's signature dining destinations include Jamavar, a fine-dining homage to India's royal kitchens; The Aravalli Dining Room, an elegant all-day restaurant inspired by Jaipur's regal heritage; The Peacock Lounge, an exclusive lounge offering refined Mediterranean cuisine; The Jharokha Bar, celebrating the spirited essence of Royal Rajasthan; and The Amber Terrace, overlooking the Aravalli Hills, offering root-to-fruit inspired cocktails paired with modern Asian cuisine.

Celebrated as a preferred address for iconic celebrations and discerning travellers, The Leela Palace Jaipur has been recognised with Two Michelin Keys (2025), ranked among the Top Hotels in India by Conde Nast Traveller UK Readers' Choice Awards 2025, and named Favourite Indian Leisure Hotel at the Conde Nast Traveller India Readers' Travel Awards 2025.