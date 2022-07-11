The Surat Diamond Association will host the third edition of the Carats-Surat Diamond Expo for jewellery and diamond connoisseurs from 15 - 17 July 2022

You would like to read
- ColorJet's Make in India Digital Textile Printers - Admired and inaugurated by Darshana Jardosh, Union State Minister of Textiles, at SITEX 2022
- Government Considering Setting Up of a Separate Council for Technical Textiles: Darshana Jardosh at CMAI FAB Show Inauguration
- Get Ready to Jazz with Manubhai Jewellers' Latest Polki Jazz Collection
- Hon'ble Union State Minister of Textiles, Darshana Jardosh inaugurated ColorJet's Make in India Textile Printing machines during SITEX Expo 2022 in Surat
- Union minister Darshana Jardosh launches special drive at MANTRA to resolve pending TUF claims
Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 11 (ANI/PNN): After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, diamond connoisseurs and jewellers from India and abroad will be able to purchase loose natural and lab-grown diamonds at the much-anticipated third edition of the signature diamonds and diamond machinery show titled 'Carats--Surat Diamond Expo' hosted by the Surat Diamond Association (SDA) at the premier lifestyle club in Gujarat, Avadh Utopia on the Surat-Dumas beginning from July 15 to 17 July.
Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Textiles and Railways, will open the third Carats--Surat Diamond Expo on July 15 at Avadh Utopia on the Surat-Dumas Road. The three-day exhibition will feature the who's who of the diamond industry, such as Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) chairman Vallabh Lakhani, as well as the renowned sightholders (clients) of the leading diamond mining companies in Surat and Mumbai, and cabinet ministers from Gujarat.
Considered India's biggest loose diamond expo in terms of the number of booths allotted to the diamond manufacturing companies, the Carats exhibition has been pioneered by the SDA since 2018. The SDA organized two successful events in 2018 and 2019, making it a signature show for the jewelers and diamond connoisseurs to directly source loose diamonds from the world's biggest diamond manufacturing hub in Surat.
Carats--Surat Diamond Expo, a B2B exhibition, will provide an exclusive platform for SMEs to showcase loose natural diamonds, lab-grown diamonds, and diamond machinery to buyers and connoisseurs from India and around the world, propelling their businesses to new heights.
In 2018, SDA, an apex body of the world's largest diamond cutting and polishing center in Surat, pioneered the world's first and exclusive loose diamond exhibition titled 'Carats.' Carats became a signature event for Surat's diamond industry after an overwhelming success. The Carats--Surat Diamond Expo is being held after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to industry experts, this year's Carats exhibition will increase B2B transactions through networking between small and large firms and reinforce Surat's status as an international diamond trading hub due to the tremendous success of the previous two Carats exhibitions in 2018 and 2019.
Gourav Sethi, convenor of the Carats--Surat Diamond Expo said, "We have received an overwhelming response from the industry exhibitors. All the booths at Avadh Utopia have been booked. There are a total of 115 booths for exhibiting natural diamonds, lab-grown diamonds, jewellery, and diamond machinery from Surat, Mumbai, Delhi, Israel, etc. There is an overwhelming response from the jewelers and diamond connoisseurs who have started registration to attend the exhibition."
Damji Bhai Mavani secretary of SDA informed that the Carats exhibition has a significant presence of lab-grown diamond manufacturers. Out of all the diamond booths at the exhibition, about 40 percent consist of lab-grown diamonds.
Carats will provide small and medium-sized diamantaires with enough opportunity to engage with new buyers of natural loose diamonds and diamonds such as rose-cut, polki, natural fancy-colored, etc.
"Like the previous event, this year too, we will provide complimentary hotel accommodation to our privileged buyers from India and abroad," said Nanu Vekariya, president of SDA. Buyers from other countries will need to register on the SDA's official website. Registration for buyers & trade visitors is now available at (https://www.sdasurat.org)."
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor