The Surat Diamond Association will host the third edition of the Carats-Surat Diamond Expo for jewellery and diamond connoisseurs from 15 - 17 July 2022

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 11 (ANI/PNN): After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, diamond connoisseurs and jewellers from India and abroad will be able to purchase loose natural and lab-grown diamonds at the much-anticipated third edition of the signature diamonds and diamond machinery show titled 'Carats--Surat Diamond Expo' hosted by the Surat Diamond Association (SDA) at the premier lifestyle club in Gujarat, Avadh Utopia on the Surat-Dumas beginning from July 15 to 17 July.

Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Textiles and Railways, will open the third Carats--Surat Diamond Expo on July 15 at Avadh Utopia on the Surat-Dumas Road. The three-day exhibition will feature the who's who of the diamond industry, such as Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) chairman Vallabh Lakhani, as well as the renowned sightholders (clients) of the leading diamond mining companies in Surat and Mumbai, and cabinet ministers from Gujarat.

Considered India's biggest loose diamond expo in terms of the number of booths allotted to the diamond manufacturing companies, the Carats exhibition has been pioneered by the SDA since 2018. The SDA organized two successful events in 2018 and 2019, making it a signature show for the jewelers and diamond connoisseurs to directly source loose diamonds from the world's biggest diamond manufacturing hub in Surat.

Carats--Surat Diamond Expo, a B2B exhibition, will provide an exclusive platform for SMEs to showcase loose natural diamonds, lab-grown diamonds, and diamond machinery to buyers and connoisseurs from India and around the world, propelling their businesses to new heights.

In 2018, SDA, an apex body of the world's largest diamond cutting and polishing center in Surat, pioneered the world's first and exclusive loose diamond exhibition titled 'Carats.' Carats became a signature event for Surat's diamond industry after an overwhelming success. The Carats--Surat Diamond Expo is being held after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to industry experts, this year's Carats exhibition will increase B2B transactions through networking between small and large firms and reinforce Surat's status as an international diamond trading hub due to the tremendous success of the previous two Carats exhibitions in 2018 and 2019.

Gourav Sethi, convenor of the Carats--Surat Diamond Expo said, "We have received an overwhelming response from the industry exhibitors. All the booths at Avadh Utopia have been booked. There are a total of 115 booths for exhibiting natural diamonds, lab-grown diamonds, jewellery, and diamond machinery from Surat, Mumbai, Delhi, Israel, etc. There is an overwhelming response from the jewelers and diamond connoisseurs who have started registration to attend the exhibition."

Damji Bhai Mavani secretary of SDA informed that the Carats exhibition has a significant presence of lab-grown diamond manufacturers. Out of all the diamond booths at the exhibition, about 40 percent consist of lab-grown diamonds.

Carats will provide small and medium-sized diamantaires with enough opportunity to engage with new buyers of natural loose diamonds and diamonds such as rose-cut, polki, natural fancy-colored, etc.

"Like the previous event, this year too, we will provide complimentary hotel accommodation to our privileged buyers from India and abroad," said Nanu Vekariya, president of SDA. Buyers from other countries will need to register on the SDA's official website. Registration for buyers & trade visitors is now available at (https://www.sdasurat.org)."

