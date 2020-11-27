This holiday season, singer Thomson Andrews & Netflix strike the per-fect chord together

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Just as the holiday season nears, singer-songwriter Thomson Andrews picks up the tempo with three Netflix releases.

The Mumbai based artist has lent his voice to Hollywood actor Keegan-Michael Key's character during his Hindi rendition song "Magic Man G" in the movie Jingle Jangle, directed by David E Talbert, a quintessential Christmas tale offering hope, love, and goodness with Key playing a leading role along with Forest Whitaker and Ricky Martin.

On the other hand, Thomson has featured as a playback singer in Anurag Basu's latest Bollywood flick LUDO starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra. He has performed solo vocals in the background music of the film for music director Pritam.

Thomson seems to strike a chord when it comes to voicing characters with his versatility. Sunayana Sarkar, the Vocal Director for Netflix's Jingle Jangle believes that Thomson brings that sweet mix of diction and genre authenticity that is required to successfully localize inter-national content for the Indian audience.

"Keegan-Michael's character is very comedic and animated. We needed someone who could match his energy, histrionics, and unbelievable tenor notes. And I knew that Thomson Andrews would be the perfect fit. His Hindi diction and RnB leanings brought out the vocal flavor that we desired," said Sunayana, who is also featured as a singer in Jingle Jangle.

His Christmas season collaboration is the Netflix release 'The Christmas Chronicles 2', a holiday blend of action, adventure, comedy, and some drama packed into one gift-wrapped package, directed by Chris Columbus starring Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn & Darby Campy

Lending his voice in international blockbusters is not a new thing for Thomson. Over the years, he has worked on many Disney projects like The Lion King, Aladdin, Frozen I and II, Toy Story, Finding Dory on their Hindi adaptations. He has also featured on MTV Unplugged, MTV Coke Studio, VH1 Exclusive and on OTT shows like Amazon Prime's The Remix.

Recently he even featured in a music travel show, called Royal Stag Hungama Music Bus' as an anchor.

"The holiday season has always been a special time for me. And working on these amazing projects was truly a fun and rewarding experience. I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to collaborate with some of the biggest global stars and hope that people enjoy our work." Singer-Songwriter, Thomson Andrews.

He started his career with the maestro AR Rahman and sung on the background score for the Oscar-nominated movie, 127 Hours. Besides having several songs in Bollywood films as a playback singer and his voice used to represent top brands in the advertising world across 100 Ad Jingles, he has also toured the world with iconic Indian singing star Sunidhi Chauhan and has collaborated with established composers like Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Amit Trivedi, Pritam, and AR Rahman, to name a few.

Thomson is working on his soon to release EP that will showcase an array of very interesting songs and also singles, highlighting his unique Rnb-Pop-Funk vocals in 2021.

It would be appropriate to conclude that Thomson is a very promising talent to watch out for and has a lot of music to offer in the coming future!

