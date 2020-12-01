This man accidentally found a cure for AIDS

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI/SRV Media): Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) is a chronic, potentially life-threatening condition caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

It primarily spreads through unprotected sex, contaminated blood transfusions, hypodermic needles, and from mother to child. Even after 40 years of research for HIV/AIDS, drugs have not produced a cure for the same. But, Rajesh Raja Radhakrishnan has accidentally managed to find a cure for HIV/AIDS.

Radhakrishnan, a 47 years old computer engineer from Coimbatore, was diagnosed with HIV. After years of battle, he could beat the infection and is now living a healthy life by finding a cure for HIV/AID. He has also filed a patent for the same. Upon being interviewed by Shruti Singh from StartupLanes:

In the year 1992 April, I was exposed to the HIV virus due to unprotected sex, I had an infection in the urinary tract with symptoms like pricking, itching, and burning sensation. The doctor told me that it was a sexually transmitted disease and after treatment the urinary tract got cleared. Post that, I had no symptoms for four years. Then in 1996, symptoms started kicking in again after which, I went for an HIV screening test (ELISA) but it was negative.

A few days before my wedding I went for a western blot test, when the test results arrived there were faint traces of one band that is p24, so the lab technician asked me to consult a microbiologist. The microbiologist told me to go for PCR DNA for HIV1, the test results for PCR DNA arrived as positive.

I found a Siddha doctor who claimed a cure for HIV with his herbal medicine. I tried his medicine for six months and found good improvement. All the test results like western blot, PCR DNA became negative, but the host cell infection existed in the body and the infection was multiplying every day, so I continued to take herbal powder for the next two continuous years and in 2004, I found a Protein.

In the year 2005 July, I took proteins for a heavy weight lifting job in a quantity of about 50g whey isolate, every day for three months. Accidentally, I found a high intense reaction as I was taking herbal medicine in the morning and protein in the afternoon. Patches started to appear in various parts of the body due to high intense reactions. Then I realized it could be a cure. As all the joints in the body started to become healthy while I took proteins with herbal extract for one year.

In the year 2010 November, I did a CD4/CD8 count test and found the ratio to be 3.23 and that count had eliminated host cell infection which led to a cure. In the year 2014, found CD4 per cent increased by 20 per cent and CD8 per cent increased by 7 per cent. The ratio increased to 3.8. It is because of this healthy CD4 & CD8 count that increased immune response to 100 per cent and the only side effects were cuts appeared in the skin and mild to severe headache. After treating the side effects for 5 years, the side effects also vanished, and I am now enjoying 100 per cent good health.

"We get connected to hundreds of Entrepreneurs and people with innovative ideas, on a daily basis. We incubate new ideas to stimulate our country towards an Atma Nirbhar Bharat. However, India is still fighting with many economic, social, and health issues. With years of research, we are still in the process of getting the vaccine for some deadly diseases. HIV is largely concentrated in India and puts our large population at very high risk. Radhakrishnan has come up with an effective formula to cure this infection.The entire team of StartupLanes is with him in bringing this cure to the World," said Shishir Gupta, CEO and Co-founder of StartupLanes.

