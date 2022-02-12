Tiny India opens an outlet to fund and buy profitable startups in India

You would like to read
- Zluri launches SaaS buying to help organizations buy and renew SaaS subscriptions
- Mohit Talwar to continue as Managing Director, Max Financial Services, for another year
- MX Player's Bhaukaal 2 receives an unprecedented response: Lead Actor Mohit Raina pays tribute to officers across India in a first-of-its-kind virtual initiative
- Sjain Ventures raises $0.5M in Pre-Series A Funding
- Bengaluru based SaaS startup Treflo launches GST invoicing application for MSMEs at zero cost
New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI/PNN): Tiny India, a leading venture capitalist, has opened an outlet in India to expand its business activities by funding and buying profitable startups in India.
Founded by Andrew Wilkinson in Vancouver in 2007, Tiny India is the Indian subsidiary of Tiny Capital. In India, Tiny plans to continue their tried and trusted process of acquiring agencies and software as a service (SaaS) companies. Although they do have a rolling investment plan of a few million dollars that provides partial funding to promising ventures, their primary focus is on acquiring majority shares in the promising startups in India.
Mohit Mamoria, India partner, Tiny India Private Limited, said, "We buy lean and profitable companies and keep them running forever. We provide a long-term home to the businesses that founders once started with love and care."
"In stark contrast to the average venture capital investor, Tiny allows the older founders to stay on if they so wish and maintain the original work culture of the institution. In addition, if founders choose to leave, Tiny hires a CEO to oversee the operations and streamline the functioning process through a centralised organization."
Tiny India is currently in talks with three agencies, and their erstwhile portfolio boasts successful web-based companies like Dribbble, Metalab, and Girlboss.
Tiny India aims to buy lean, profitable, and growth-oriented businesses, which could be in e-commerces, plugins, apps, and agencies. Till now, Tiny India, under the leadership of Mohit Mamoria, has invested in over 200 companies.
Tiny not only has plans to invest in such pre-existing businesses and help them flourish but also start to brand new businesses with ambitious and talented collaborators. The organization has plans to launch at least half a dozen minimum viable SaaS products by the end of this year alone," said Mohit.
Find out more here: (https://twitter.com/mohitmamoria/status/1481675368679411714)
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor