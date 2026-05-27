PNN New Delhi [India], May 27: Across industries ranging from technology, education, sustainability, wellness, digital infrastructure, and entrepreneurship to hospitality, social impact, and content innovation, a new wave of Indian businesses and changemakers is steadily reshaping the country's evolving growth story. From AI-powered platforms and organized service ecosystems to rural empowerment initiatives, creative enterprises, and purpose-driven founders, these emerging names reflect how innovation today is increasingly being built around accessibility, scalability, community impact, and long-term value creation. 1. WebyStrata.com Strengthens Reseller Hosting India Solutions for Agencies and Digital Businesses WebyStrata.com, operated by WebyStrata Cloud Technologies Private Limited, is emerging as a dependable Reseller Hosting India provider for agencies, developers, freelancers, web designers, and digital businesses looking to offer hosting services under their own client-facing model.

Founded by Shaik Sai Meera, WebyStrata focuses on combining reliable hosting infrastructure with transparent pricing, responsive customer support, and practical technical guidance. The company's reseller hosting services are designed for professionals who want to build recurring hosting revenue without dealing with complex backend server management, hidden charges, or unreliable support experiences. Run by experienced industry professionals, WebyStrata also provides shared web hosting, VPS servers, dedicated servers, domain assistance, server configuration, website design and development, ecommerce development, web applications, mobile app development, migration support, and performance-focused hosting guidance. This broader service portfolio enables businesses to build, deploy, host, and maintain digital platforms through one technology partner across India and globally.

WebyStrata is incorporated under the Companies Act, 2013, with CIN U63112AP2026PTC124876 and GSTIN 37AAECW4204H1ZF. The company has also received DPIIT recognition in the Enterprise Software and Cloud sector under DPIIT Recognition Number DIPP259373. Website: webystrata.com Phone: +91 8985486690 2. The Man Behind India's Podcast Studio Ecosystem: Ashish Kumar Agarwal An entrepreneur and business expansion strategist, Ashish Kumar Agarwal is making a significant impact in India's podcasting and franchising industry through his ventures, Franchise Batao and Studio Batao. With a mission to help entrepreneurs, coaches, consultants, and professionals grow their businesses, Ashish has been actively promoting personal branding, franchising, and digital content creation as powerful business growth tools.

Through Studio Batao, Ashish Kumar Agarwal is successfully operating multiple podcast studios across Delhi NCR, offering creators and business owners access to professional podcast production infrastructure, content support, and distribution services. His vision is to make podcasting accessible, affordable, and result-oriented for businesses across India. Over the years, Ashish has built strong connections with more than 100 influencers, podcasters, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders, helping brands increase visibility, authority, and audience engagement through collaborations and strategic content marketing. Studio Batao is rapidly emerging as one of India's leading podcast studio aggregators, connecting podcast studios from multiple cities under a unified platform. In addition, Ashish Agarwal also runs the popular "Franchise Batao" podcast channel, which has crossed over one million followers and is becoming a recognized name in the podcasting and franchising ecosystem.

With the rising demand for digital branding and business expansion solutions, Ashish Kumar Agarwal continues to position Franchise Batao and Studio Batao as innovative platforms supporting India's growing entrepreneurial community. Connect at https://studiobatao.com 9911522655 3. Lakhan Yadav's Eco-Revolution Blends Natural Farming, Rural Empowerment, and Sustainability Lakhan Yadav, founder of SS Group, is emerging as a strong voice for sustainable agriculture and rural transformation through his mission, "Healthy Society - Prosperous Farmers." With more than 25 years of entrepreneurial experience, he has dedicated his efforts toward natural farming, environmental conservation, indigenous cow protection, and chemical-free nutrition. Under his leadership, nearly 7-8 lakh trees have been planted, over 400 acres of chemical-free natural farming have been developed, and 8-10 water conservation ponds have been created to support groundwater recharge and sustainable irrigation.

His initiatives also include the conservation of 45-50 indigenous cow breeds and the daily practice of Agnihotra rituals to promote ecological harmony. Through SS Amrutva's "Farm to Plate" model, farmers are directly connected to consumers, ensuring better income for farmers and healthier food for society. The initiative has also generated employment opportunities for nearly 450-500 people, especially empowering rural women through farmer-producer companies and food processing units. 4. Aaromika Research Institute Expands Research-Driven Astrology and Holistic Wellness Services Pune-based Aaromika Research Institute is emerging as a trusted name in research-driven astrology and holistic wellness. The institute combines traditional Vedic knowledge with modern analytical methods to provide personalized guidance in astrology, spiritual healing, and wellness solutions.

Known for its client-centric approach, Aaromika focuses on helping individuals achieve clarity in areas such as career, relationships, health, and personal growth. The institute also promotes holistic practices through customized consultations, pujas, gemstones, and spiritual remedies designed to support mental and emotional well-being. With a growing presence across digital platforms, Aaromika Research Institute aims to make authentic astrological guidance more accessible to people seeking balanced and mindful living. Its emphasis on research, accuracy, and ethical practices is helping the brand build credibility in the modern wellness and spiritual guidance space. "Aaromika: Authentic Rudrakshas, Gemstones, Yantras, Puja Services & Astrology." 5. India Cannot Afford Another Fire Tragedy: Why Fire Safety Must Become a National Priority

India has witnessed several devastating fire incidents in recent years, causing tragic loss of life, destruction of assets, and severe economic damage. The heartbreaking TRP Game Zone fire tragedy in Rajkot, which claimed 27 lives, including children, was a painful reminder that lapses in fire safety can have unimaginable consequences. Investigations revealed serious violations, including the absence of proper fire safety systems and operational approvals. According to fire safety expert Mr. Jenish Dhaduk, founder of FISAFE FIRE HEADQUARTER LIMITED, India must urgently shift from a reactive mindset to a preventive safety culture. Every major fire incident results not only in human tragedy but also significant economic loss. In India, fire-related losses are estimated in thousands of crores annually through property damage, business interruption, insurance claims, and loss of productivity.

For businesses, one major fire can halt operations for months, wipe out years of investment, and affect employee livelihoods. On a national scale, such incidents erode investor confidence and place strain on public infrastructure and emergency response services. With rapid urban growth and increasing commercial development, it is crucial to enforce stronger regulations, conduct regular fire audits, implement modern protection and prevention systems, and raise public awareness. As India aims to become a global economic leader, safety must remain at the forefront of its development. Let's work together for a Fire Safe India. Mr. Jenish Dhaduk (Director) FISAFE FIRE HEADQUARTER LIMITED Email: info@fisafefire.com Phone: +91 95587 61250

6. Revivo Builds a Structured and Scalable Layer for India's Laundry Market Revivo, a laundry brand founded in 2022, is building a structured and scalable layer over India's highly fragmented laundry market. Founded by Vikas Agarwal and Khushboo Gupta, the company combines strengths in marketing, operations, and customer experience to address everyday inefficiencies in garment care. Revivo focuses on solving core consumer pain points such as inconsistent quality, delayed deliveries, and lack of accountability. It offers a standardized, tech-enabled service with doorstep pickup, real-time order tracking, and predictable delivery timelines. Currently present across 12 cities, Revivo is scaling rapidly through an asset-light model by partnering with local laundry operators while retaining control over demand generation, logistics, and customer experience.

The company aims to build a network of 1,000 stores over the next three years, creating a strong hyperlocal presence backed by a unified brand and technology infrastructure. With reliability, transparency, and convenience at its core, Revivo is positioning itself as a national brand in garment care, aligned with the growing demand for organized home services in urban India. 7. Arif Fatima Rihana Foundation Holds Welfare Camp at UP Residential Old Age Home Uttar Pradesh: In a compassionate initiative toward elderly welfare, the Arif Fatima Rihana Foundation organized a special service and support camp at the Residential Old Age Home operated by the Uttar Pradesh Social Welfare Department.

Foundation members interacted with senior citizens, distributed essential items, and spent meaningful time with the residents, bringing comfort and encouragement to the elderly living at the facility. Addressing the gathering, National President Rahul Khan stated that caring for elderly people is not only a social duty but also a moral responsibility. He added that the foundation remains dedicated to humanitarian work and supporting underprivileged communities across the country. The event was attended by National Vice President Bilal Ahmad, Advisor Faraz Chaudhary, along with members Aqib Bilal and Manoj Sagar. The elderly residents expressed happiness over the initiative and appreciated the efforts made by the foundation. The organization also assured continued support and regular welfare activities for people in need.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ariffatimarihana_org 8. Cafe Underpass Redefines Delhi's After-Hours Entertainment Under the Iconic Defence Colony Flyover New Delhi, India -- Cafe Underpass, the award-winning nightlife destination located beneath the iconic Defence Colony Flyover, continues to redefine Delhi's late-night entertainment scene. Once considered a hidden gem, the venue has evolved into one of the capital's most sought-after hotspots for dining, music, and nightlife, earning consistent 4-star ratings from over 4,000 patrons and recognition across more than 60 global news platforms. Known for its high-energy ambience, premium hospitality, and strong emphasis on customer safety and security, Cafe Underpass has cultivated a loyal clientele and a reputation for delivering unforgettable nightlife experiences.

Over the years, the venue has hosted celebrated personalities including Mika Singh, Akanksha Puri, and Sunil Grover, strengthening its position as a star-powered entertainment destination in Delhi. One of the venue's biggest attractions is its highly anticipated monthly celebrity concert series, which has achieved the remarkable milestone of 15 consecutive sold-out shows. Recent performances by Gulam Jugni and Shamsher Lehri have further elevated the venue's growing entertainment calendar. Setting itself apart from conventional nightlife venues, Cafe Underpass offers an extended late-night experience, with its kitchen and bar operating daily until 5 AM. Designed with a chic industrial aesthetic and equipped with a state-of-the-art sound system, the venue creates an immersive atmosphere where music, food, and nightlife seamlessly converge.

As Cafe Underpass celebrates five successful years in the hospitality industry, the founders are now expanding their vision with the launch of a new luxury venture, Kokkinia, in Green Park. 9. Picasso Art Contest Brings Together Young Artists from 58 Countries Picasso Art Contest successfully organized "Creative Brilliance 2026," an international online art contest for young artists aged 6 to 19 years. The competition witnessed an overwhelming response from across the globe, with more than 1,300 participants representing 58 countries showcasing their artistic creativity and talent. The contest aimed to encourage young minds to express their imagination through art while promoting cultural exchange and global artistic collaboration.

Participants submitted artworks in diverse styles and themes, reflecting creativity, originality, and artistic excellence. The judging panel for the event included internationally recognized art professionals and educators: Venus Behjati from the United Kingdom, Dr.Ghada El Zayat from Egypt, and Rakhi K from India. The jury appreciated the high level of talent and innovation displayed by young artists from different parts of the world. Outstanding participants were honored with prestigious recognitions, including the Star Artist Award, Diamond Artist Award, and Gold Artist Award. Organizers stated that the event was a celebration of creativity, passion, and artistic expression among the younger generation on an international platform.

Official Website: www.picassoartcontest.com International Jury Panel from the United Kingdom and Egypt 10. GCS Online Simplifies Higher Education Admissions Across India GCS Online is emerging as one of the leading education and admission consultancy firms in Bengaluru, Karnataka, helping students secure admissions to top colleges and universities across India. Founded by Rajneish Kumar Singh in 2009, the organization has assisted more than 20,000 students with college selection, application support, seat guidance, documentation, and interview preparation. With a team of over 200 experienced counselors, GCS Online guides a wide range of courses, including Engineering, Management, Medical, Commerce, Nursing, and several other professional programs. Along with regular admission support, the company also specializes in management quota and NRI quota direct admissions for reputed universities and colleges across Bengaluru.

Their team works closely with students and parents to help them understand eligibility, seat availability, fee structures, and the complete admission process in a simple and transparent manner. By making the admission journey more organized, accessible, and student-focused, GCS Online is helping students make informed academic decisions without unnecessary confusion or delays. Website: https://www.gcsonline.co.in/ 11. TapWell Redefines Corporate Gifting and Employee Merchandise in India Founded in 2015, TapWell has emerged as one of India's leading corporate gifting and employee merchandise companies, helping businesses create memorable gifting experiences instead of sending generic products. Over the years, TapWell has transformed how startups, SMEs, and enterprises approach corporate gifting by offering end-to-end customized solutions tailored to different occasions, industries, and brand identities.

With a catalog of over 4,000 corporate gifts across 30+ categories, TapWell offers products including apparel, drinkware, travel accessories, office essentials, home and kitchen products, tech gadgets, wellness products, and more. What sets the company apart is its strong focus on customization and curation. Instead of generic hampers, TapWell enables businesses to create fully customized gift hampers and swag kits aligned with their branding and campaign goals. Their gifting solutions range from budget-friendly hampers starting at ₹300 to premium luxury gift boxes worth ₹10,000 or more. Apart from corporate gifting, TapWell also supports businesses with employee merchandise, startup swag kits, office uniforms, event giveaways, and branded onboarding kits.

The company offers end-to-end services, including product sourcing, branding, packaging, warehousing, and PAN India delivery, making the entire process seamless for businesses of all sizes. Founded by husband-wife duo Rases Changoiwala and Ashima Kothari, TapWell was built with the vision of making corporate gifting more personalized and impactful. Today, the company serves leading organizations, including IRCTC, Reserve Bank of India, Aditya Birla Group, Mahindra Group, Unilever, Safari Industries, Cello, and Welspun Group, along with more than 1,000 companies across India. Headquartered in Mumbai, TapWell has expanded its presence across Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, and other major cities to serve businesses nationwide. Website: https://tapwell.in/ 12. PinkyMulchandani and AtmaSparsha Foundation Continue Transforming Lives Through Holistic Healing

For those seeking healing, clarity, and meaningful transformation, PinkyMulchandani has become a trusted name rooted in compassion and holistic wellness. As the founder of AtmaSparsha Foundation, she brings together holistic healing, counselling, and life coaching through modalities including Reiki, Clinical Hypnotherapy, Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), Tarot, and Numerology. Backed by more than 25 years of corporate experience and years of dedicated healing practice, she has helped individuals overcome emotional pain, anxiety, depression, mental stress, spiritual imbalances, relationship struggles, career setbacks, and financial blocks and has also supported cancer patients through recovery. Her clients often describe transformative experiences through her healing sessions. One client shared, "M for Mulchandani -- she's a miracle," while another family mentioned the positive support received during cancer treatment and chemotherapy recovery.

Through her growing digital presence on Instagram and Facebook, PinkyMulchandani and AtmaSparsha Foundation continue inspiring thousands by offering free healing sessions every Sunday, with special care initiatives for senior citizens and underserved communities. 13. R. Deepak S.K Releases Inspiring New Book on Life, Leadership, and Success Inspired by Vijay R. Deepak S.K, an accomplished Mindset Mentor, IIT-certified professional, and IIM alumnus, has released his latest book, "Thalapathy Vijay Anna's Way: 43 Principles on Life, Success, Failures, Management & Leadership." A recipient of the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam National Award, Deepak brings over a decade of experience in leadership, psychology, and personal development. He holds a Professional Doctorate in Positive Psychology, focusing on success, happiness, and peaceful living through psychology and behavioral science. His research explores well-being and success patterns among high-performing individuals.

Deepak has also undergone advanced training in mindset and high-performance leadership under a Kargil War veteran and a Singapore-based mentor associated with Mount Everest expeditions and Formula One professionals. Inspired by the journey of Vijay, the book traces his transformation from a reserved individual to a widely admired public figure, highlighting his discipline, resilience, values, and strong connection with people. More than a tribute, the book presents 43 actionable principles to help readers overcome challenges, build resilience, and achieve meaningful success. Notably, Deepak donates 100% of his royalties to charitable causes supporting physically and mentally challenged children and elderly individuals. The book is now available on Amazon.

Book Link: https://www.amazon.in/dp/9377515114 14. JassChhaleri Emerges as a Trusted Name in Digital Legal Support and Social Media Account Recovery JassChhaleri, widely recognized as the "Digital Lawyer," is rapidly becoming one of India's most trusted names in digital legal support and social media account recovery. Known for helping creators, influencers, artists, and online businesses recover suspended, disabled, hacked, and restricted social media accounts, JassChhaleri has built a strong reputation through platform compliance guidance and recovery assistance. Over the years, he has reportedly helped recover more than 1,500 social media and digital platform accounts, making him one of the most recognized independent digital recovery experts currently active in the market.

Popular among creators as the "Digital Lawyer," JassChhaleri has reportedly assisted influencers and public figures, including a challenger. Yaar and Anmol. laad, in restoring their Instagram accounts through strategic communication, legal guidance, and platform policy support. With the increasing rise of account suspensions, copyright disputes, impersonation issues, shadow bans, and digital rights conflicts, the demand for professional recovery assistance has grown rapidly. Beyond account recovery, he is also known for guiding creators regarding copyright safety, trademark disputes, fake reporting protection, and Meta policy compliance. His growing influence in the digital ecosystem continues to attract influencers, musicians, businesses, and content creators seeking trusted support to protect and restore their online presence.

Contact Information: Email: digitallawyer34@gmail.com Call/WhatsApp: +91 7355126634 Disclaimer: This listicle has been provided by Orange Media. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)