Top-ranked General Counsel, Surabhi Agarwal, Launches 'The Global General Counsel'

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): With a mission to make world-class legal services accessible and affordable for business leaders and mid-sized corporates, 'The Global General Counsel' ('the Global GC') has been launched by Surabhi Agarwal, a veteran GC with over 25 years of experience with Fortune 500 companies. The Global GC is India's first-of-its-kind global Fractional1 GC firm, supporting businesses through high quality legal advice based on a flexible model which helps them reduce legal costs over time, while maintaining unmatched quality.

Sound, strategic legal direction is critical for sustainable growth of a business. Mid-sized corporates often cannot afford a full-time GC or hire top law firms. Thus, tracking and decoding fast-changing, multifarious and complex legal requirements can get very difficult for MSMEs. The Global GC supports such companies by making high-quality legal services affordable. It also works with local companies operating or expanding in expensive global markets or vice-versa. In addition, it collaborates with GCs who wish to benchmark global best practices, outsource projects or train/elevate their in-house teams.

Commenting on the launch, Surabhi Agarwal, Founder, The Global GC said, "In my experience affordable quality is pretty hard to find. While it's true that quality comes at a cost, our fractional model makes high-quality services affordable. Coupled with the flexibility to decrease or increase support based on workload, long term reduction in legal cost is inevitable, even as quality improves. This is a trailblazer as it will completely change the market dynamics and hugely benefit businesses who didn't have this option before. We already have happy clients in India and South East Asia as well as those operating globally."

As Legal Director of the South East Asia Pacific region and member of the global legal leadership team of a Fortune 500 MNC, Surabhi was adjudged one of the best General Counsels in South East Asia in 2019 by the Legal 500, Singapore. In this role, she contributed to the global vision and strategy for the legal function of the Company and spearheaded a number of global initiatives. Surabhi was also at the forefront of several cross-border transactions and multi-jurisdictional projects. She has served as a member of several global expert lawyers' groups including dispute resolution, health, safety & environment and competition law; and has presided over a number of anti-sexual harassment committees.

Having been a trusted legal advisor and business partner to industry leaders for over two decades, with deep cross border experience, Surabhi is leading The Global GC to become the go-to firm for businesses with big aspirations who don't have a seasoned full-time GC.

1. Fractional refers to hiring of a senior resource for a fraction of time at a fraction of the cost

