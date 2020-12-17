Toyam Industries Ltd on-boards "The Great Khali" on its advisory board

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Toyam Industries Ltd (TIL) is pleased to announce the signing up of Dalip Singh Rana aka 'The Great Khali' as the 1st member on its Advisory Board. The Great Khali is the first Indian to win the World Heavyweight Championship in WWE history.

TIL, synonymous with Kumite 1 League (K1L) in India, aspires to revolutionize and popularize the combat sports business in India, particularly Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). TIL had marked its presence and created a huge buzz in the MMA circuit, in India and globally alike, after having hosted the legendary Mike Tyson at the launch of the Kumite 1 League (K1L) in Mumbai some time back. Amongst the other dignitaries present at the launch were Royal Highness Sheikh Tahnoon - Prince of Abu Dhabi and an avid sports fanatic & Stephane Cabrera - President, World Kickboxing Network (WKN). K1L was formed to not only popularize the sport in India but also to tap the vast untapped potential in the country.

Commenting on the development, MohamedaliBudhwani (CMD - TIL) said "We are pleased to have The Great Khali on our Advisory Board. TIL would benefit immensely with his vast experience and stellar presence in the world of combat sports. This marks the beginning of a journey, TIL had set up on, to revolutionise MMA in India.

We have a dream to popularize the sport and help it get the attention that it duly merits and have huge plans on how to do so. An advisory board, constituted by eminent sports personalities, would only help us achieve our dream much faster and efficiently.We have identified icons in the Indian combat sports industry and have already begun negotiations with several of them.

Very soon we intend to launch a talent show, 'Warrior Hunt' in which we aim to not only identify raw talent from across India but develop them into athletes, trained with right techniques to compete with international athletes. Not only that, but we are in advanced stages to launch a world-class MMA gym in Mumbai and soon expanding to relevant cities pan-India. We harbor ambitions to develop the complete MMA ecosystem and sooner than later mark India's presence in the global circuit."

"At a time when several other sporting activities have managed to gain popularity, nurture talent and proudly represent our country in world tournaments, it's sad to see the humungous talent in our Indian MMA athletes not getting the equivalent nurturing nor recognition. We aim to correct this anomaly, by creating a sustainable environment and infrastructure to empower our MMA athletes, helping them create their own identity and help combat sports get the required recognition." said Budhwani.

