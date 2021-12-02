Transform India with Nanotechnology through Future Dizicare

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI/SRV): Future Dizicare, established in 2018 by Vijay Nagalla, aims to transform the lives of people through its innovative and unique solutions. Currently, the company offers products in the form of its Carbon Antidote, Top Mileage Booster and iHealthkart. Through its offerings, the team at Future Dizicare strives to revolutionize the automobile as well as the Healthcare industry.

Carbon Antidote (Top Mileage Booster): A breakthrough innovation in the automobile world, helps increase the fuel combustion rate in vehicles. In comparison, the fuel combustion rate in the last century stood at - Diesel up to 40 per cent & Petrol up to 60 per cent. However, with Future Dizicare's nanotechnology, the company observed improved combustion rates of 80 to 90 per cent. This further enables customers to resolve 6 major vehicle problems in the form of -- improved vehicle mileage 20 per cent to 50 per cent, pickup/torque by 40 per cent and reduced pollution by 80-90 per cent. Additionally, engines release up to 40 per cent more oxygen to the atmosphere and enhance engine oil life by 70 per cent. Customer point of view 50 times of saving of the product price.

How it works: It enters through the air inlet to the combustion chamber and undergoes reaction with carbon clogs or complex carbon material degrades into a re-oxidised process. Also Nano Coat on the metal inside the combustion chamber and prevents carbon forming for a long term depends on the CC of the vehicle.

Industrial Pollution is a major cause of environmental pollution, to cut down these emissions working top universities in India collaboratively majorly R & D bring effective and sustainable solution.

iHealthkart, using nanomedicine, aims to aid patients for over 126 diseases and provide treatment for chronic health issues and preventive medicine. The company uses a combination of ancient and proven modern science to provide customers with an efficient range of medicines.

Vijay Nagalla, Founder and CEO, said, "We are continuously working on innovating new products by adopting ancient methods in the health sector and green environment solutions. Furthermore, we are also continuously enhancing our products and launching an easy use of plug & play products. Through our endeavours, we strive to not only provide consumers with the best products but also work towards generating one lakh employment to give back to the community. Additionally, at Future Dizicare, we are always looking to expand our business across the globe and on the lookout for franchising opportunities."

Future Dizicare aims to generate one lakh employment and is committed to reducing its carbon footprint. The company uses the best research methods to reduce environmental pollution along with its commitment to provide highly efficient and accessible healthcare.

The company's brand target is to reach 10,000 outlets in districts & rural areas by offering franchises globally, third party manufacturing and support franchisees in sales through the initial phase of their business. Further, Future Dizicare will also help franchisees by offering support with outlet design, training, lead generations, business software, and local/regional advertisements.

Website: (https://www.sundarwaterfueltech.com), (https://dizicare.com)

Customer care: 9100020020, 8886566692

