PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 11: Treeni Sustainability Solutions, a consulting-led ESG managed services company, today announced the appointment of Vivek Rawat to its Advisory Board. Mr. Rawat will work closely with Treeni's leadership on customer acquisition, market positioning, revenue growth, and strategic alliances as the company scales its resustAIn™-powered managed service solutions to enterprise and mid-market clients in India and globally. Go-to-market and revenue leader to advise Treeni on building a Scalable and Sustainable growth engine as it expands its consulting-led, outcome-accountable ESG managed services. The appointment comes at an important stage in Treeni's evolution. Sustainability is increasingly shifting from a periodic disclosure exercise to a continuously managed business function, driven by tightening reporting regimes, buyer-led supply chain requirements and growing scrutiny from investors and rating agencies. Treeni addresses this growing complexity by combining sustainability expertise, technology and end-to-end managed services to drive measurable outcomes. The company is now focused on taking this differentiated model to a wider set of clients.

Vivek Rawat is a Founding Member of the Winning by Design Growth Institute, where he works with senior executives to design Revenue and Growth Architecture for scalable, sustainable growth. He specializes in helping technology companies build predictable, repeatable growth engines - connecting strategy, sales execution, customer expansion, and revenue operations. His expertise will complement Treeni's focus on expanding its differentiated delivery model while maintaining the quality and accountability that underpin its client relationships. Vivek Rawat brings more than two decades of experience building and scaling technology businesses and revenue organisations. His career includes senior leadership roles at IBM, SAP and CSC across enterprise software sales, global alliances, ecosystems, channels and P & L, as well as advisory work with high-growth technology companies including BrowserStack and Lentra.

Ankush Patel, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Treeni Sustainability Solutions, said, "We have spent years building the domain expertise, technology and delivery model to solve end-to-end sustainability requirements for our clients. Our next challenge is to scale this value proposition across a wider set of clients, industries and markets. Vivek brings exactly the kind of experience we need at this stage. He understands how to build repeatable growth systems and the organisational capabilities required to scale. We are excited to have him join us as we enter this next phase of growth." "Sustainability is one of the few categories where the market need is not in question; the question is whether businesses can find a partner that can help them turn ambition into execution," said Vivek Rawat. "What attracted me to Treeni is that it has built a model that enables businesses to move from sustainability intent to measurable execution. It has a strong foundation across domain expertise, technology, and delivery. The opportunity now is to build the commercial engine that can take this value proposition to more organisations in a disciplined and repeatable way. I am excited to work with Treeni as it takes this next step."

The appointment of Vivek Rawat is part of Treeni's broader effort to strengthen its leadership and advisory capabilities as it enters its next phase of growth. Treeni intends to expand its Advisory Board with leaders bringing complementary expertise across sustainability, technology and enterprise growth. About Treeni Sustainability Solutions Treeni brings deep ESG domain expertise and acts as its clients' Trusted Advisor - owning the ESG programme end-to-end as a consulting-led managed service, powered by resustAIn™, and accountable for outcomes, not just advice. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, Treeni delivers its managed services through three purpose-built resustAIn™ offerings: resustAIn™ ESG+ for enterprise ESG performance, emissions management, reporting and disclosure; resustAIn™ SCSM for supply chain sustainability management; and resustAIn™ Zero for small and mid-sized enterprises responding to customer and regulatory requirements. Treeni serves clients across manufacturing, technology services, pharmaceuticals and industrial sectors in India and internationally.

For more information, visit www.treeni.com. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)