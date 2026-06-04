VMPL New Delhi [India], June 4: In Chandigarh's dynamic and ever-evolving hospitality landscape, few restaurateurs have cultivated a dining experience that seamlessly blends international authenticity with exceptional hospitality quite like Pavit Pahwa. As the founder of Scola Cafe, Pavit has established himself as a passionate entrepreneur committed to introducing world-class Mediterranean flavours to the Tricity region. With years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry, Pavit has built his reputation around a simple yet powerful philosophy: exceptional food, authentic ingredients, and memorable guest experiences. His passion for global cuisine, combined with a deep understanding of customer expectations, inspired him to create a destination where food lovers could explore the rich culinary traditions of the Mediterranean under one roof. Recognized for his innovative approach to hospitality and culinary excellence, Pahwa has also been honored as one of the Trendsetting Caterers of Chandigarh, further cementing his reputation as a respected name in the region's food and hospitality industry.

Today, Scola Cafe stands as a reflection of his commitment to quality, innovation, and hospitality excellence. Through his entrepreneurial vision, Pahwa continues to contribute to Chandigarh's growing reputation as a city that embraces diverse and sophisticated dining experiences. About Scola Cafe Located in the vibrant Sector 7 market of Chandigarh, Scola Cafe has become a distinguished culinary destination known for its Mediterranean-inspired menu, handcrafted offerings, and welcoming ambiance. Drawing inspiration from the cuisines of Spain, Greece, Morocco, Turkey, Italy, and the Middle East, the restaurant offers guests an opportunity to experience authentic flavours from across the Mediterranean region. From artisanal baked goods and handcrafted desserts to signature platters and carefully curated specialty beverages, every item is prepared with a focus on quality, freshness, and authenticity.

Over the years, Scola Cafe has earned recognition among food enthusiasts for its commitment to culinary excellence and customer satisfaction. Its unique blend of international flavours, contemporary aesthetics, and personalized hospitality has helped establish the cafe as one of Chandigarh's most recognized Mediterranean dining destinations. As consumer preferences continue to evolve toward experiential dining and global cuisine, Scola Cafe remains dedicated to innovation, consistency, and creating memorable experiences for every guest. Under Pavit Pahwa's leadership, the brand continues to redefine casual fine dining by bringing together culture, flavour, and hospitality in a truly distinctive setting. Visit Scola Cafe Address: SCO 180, Inner Market, Sector 7-C, Chandigarh - 160019

Google Maps: Scola Cafe Instagram: @Scolachd Reservations & Enquiries: Phone: 0172 463 0400 For reservations, brand collaborations, partnerships, or event enquiries, guests are encouraged to connect directly with the Scola Cafe team. Experience the Flavours of the Mediterranean Whether it's a casual coffee, a family gathering, a business lunch, or an indulgent culinary experience, Scola Cafe offers a unique journey through the rich and diverse flavours of the Mediterranean right in the heart of Chandigarh. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)