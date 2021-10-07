Trident Takes Giant Leap towards Becoming a National Brand with myTrident.com

You would like to read
Punjab, [India], October 7(ANI/NewsVoir): After a successful penetration across Indian markets with its exclusive showrooms, Trident Group, a business-to-business manufacturing giant based in Ludhiana has knocked the doors of Indian households with its own e-commerce portal (https://www.mytrident.com)
A Direct-to-Consumer website, myTrident.com. was launched today 7th October on the auspicious occasion of the Navratri.
MyTrident.com features top quality products from the house of Trident Group ranging from towels, bedsheets, paper, notebooks, bathrobes, rugs, cushions and more. Customers can avail of up to 55% discount on myTrident.com and make the most of Trident's famous gifting range for the festive season. Trident further plans to announce more exciting discount offers during Diwali.
On the occasion, Rajinder Gupta, Group Chairman said, "It's a new era for Trident and a moment of great pride that we are now taking a major leap towards reaching the consumers directly. Trident has been world-renowned for its high-quality products which until now were enjoyed by our global customer base and domestic retail customers. With myTrident.com, anyone from any part of India can now purchase these products at the best of prices. We look forward to a great response and reaching out to more and more consumers with myTrident.com. This is just the beginning for us and our next step is making myTrident.com live for customers across the USA within the next three months," added Gupta.
The website can be explored here: (https://www.mytrident.com)
Trident Limited (NSE: TRIDENT; BSE: 521064) is the flagship Company of Trident Group, a USD 1 billion Indian business conglomerate and a global player. Headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, Trident Limited is a vertically integrated textile (Yarn, Bath & Bed Linen), Paper (Wheat Straw-based) and Chemicals manufacturer with a captive power generation facility. It is also one of the largest players in home textiles globally.
Trident's towels, yarns, bed sheets and paper businesses have earned global recognition and are delighting millions of happy customers across the world. Supplying national, captive, and retailer-owned brands; the organization is accorded with multiple national and international awards from its customers, vendors and various government entities in recognition of advancing the highest standards in product quality, social responsibility and environmental stewardship.
