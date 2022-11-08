Trimble commits to cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions to 50 per cent by 2030

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Global construction technology leader Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) has announced its commitment to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions 50 percent by 2030, with 2019 as the base year. This is in line with the ambitious goals of the Paris Agreement and a net-zero future to keep global temperature increase to 1.5°C.

Trimble also said that it is committing to achieve 100 per cent annual sourcing of renewable electricity by 2025. The company added that it has received approval of its emissions reduction targets by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a coalition of the CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute and the World Wide Fund for Nature, joining a growing number of companies taking urgent action on climate change.

"We are putting sustainability at the front and center of everything we do at Trimble. We are not only increasing sustainability in our operations and products but also enabling our customers to drive sustainability. Today, our customers in India and around the world are able to experience reduced environmental impact, lower operational costs, increased productivity and quality and improved safety and transparency, while maintaining regulatory compliance."

"Since 1978, Trimble's industry-specific solutions have helped businesses accomplish more, while promising a lower environmental impact. As the need for sustainability becomes more urgent in the India and around the world, we are putting sustainability at the front and center of everything we do at Trimble. We remain committed to acting quickly to protect the environment and make society more resilient, productive, and connected. Our Sustainability Report details this vision, and our solutions meet the highest sustainability standards and help develop sustainable projects," says Paul Wallett, Regional Director, Trimble Solutions, India and Middle East.

Trimble's recently released its 2021 Sustainability Report highlighting that the company's technology solutions enable greater accuracy, less rework, and increased efficiency across industries, and therefore yield fuel savings that are estimated to prevent over seven million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually. The company's integrated solutions span key segments that play a critical role in day-to-day life, including buildings and infrastructure solutions for connected construction, geospatial, resources and utilities, and transportation.

Trimble's Sustainability report 2021 describes how Trimble is helping to create a better future for our planet and the communities it serves, in line with the company's mission of transforming the way the world works. The report summarizes its initiatives and performance across Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) topics, highlighting the company's sustainability approach, end-user industry solutions, community philanthropy through its Trimble Foundation Fund; employee engagement and development as well as Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives; and governance.

Trimble employs 11,500 people in 40 countries worldwide, out of which over 1,200 are based in India. The company has sales and support networks in over 125 countries, while it serves customers in more than 150 countries. The company reported US$3.66 Billion in revenues for 2021.

We should rephrase this sentence. "The Trimble 2021 Annual Sustainability Report can be downloaded from (https://investor.trimble.com/static-files/e931219c-9b0d-40dc-8e2f-6ef8425fbfb0) here"

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)