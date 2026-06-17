NewsVoir Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 17: Today, Truecaller Ads announced the global launch of Call-to-Cart, an AI-backed intelligent commerce solution that transforms everyday communication moments into seamless commerce experiences. Every additional click between ad exposure and checkout increases the likelihood of consumer drop-off. Yet most mobile commerce journeys still require users to navigate multiple screens, search for products, and switch between apps before completing a purchase. Built around Truecaller's unique position as the world's leading communication platform, Call-to-Cart enables brands to connect with consumers during two of mobile's most attentive moments: when a user receives a call and immediately after a call ends. By combining these high-attention touchpoints with AI-powered targeting and commerce integrations, Call-to-Cart reduces the path from discovery to purchase to just two steps.

"Millions of purchase decisions begin outside shopping environments. Communication moments represent an effective commerce surface, and through Call-to-Cart we enable that opportunity. It is a product purpose-built for our largest advertiser category base of FMCG, D2C beauty, pharma, fintech, and mobility, where relevance and timing play a significant role in consumer journey across the full funnel," said Hemant Arora,VP & Global Head, Truecaller Ads. What makes Call-to-Cart work is the proprietary technology powering it. "Behind every Call-to-Cart experience is adVantage, an intelligence platform developed in-house by Truecaller to power relevance across the entire journey. Combining an advanced recommendation engine, AI driven personalization and relevant first party signals, adVantage helps connect users with the right offers at the right moment. The result is a commerce experience that feels seamless for consumers and delivers stronger outcomes for advertisers, turning communication moments into measurable commerce opportunities," said Liniker Seixas, Engineering Director, adVantage, Truecaller Ads.

A Global Launch for a Global Advertiser Base Call-to-Cart is the first Truecaller Ads solution to launch globally for direct advertisers across its 150+ countries user base. With over 500 million active users worldwide & billions of daily advertising opportunities across its platform, Truecaller offers brands access to communication-driven moments at an unmatched scale. Exclusive access Call-to-Cart is highly customisable. In its first phase, Truecaller has whitelisted a select group of 'always-on' direct advertisers across key markets to participate in the program. These partners benefit from dedicated onboarding support, bespoke integrations, direct access to the adVantage program, and priority privileges across the platform's full suite of customization capabilities. This access enables direct advertisers to tailor the experience to their specific business objectives.

About Truecaller and Truecaller Ads Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 500 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and 68 billion spam and fraud calls identified in 2025 alone. The company has been headquartered in Stockholm since 2009 and has been publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021. Advertising is the primary revenue stream for Truecaller. Truecaller Ads serves over 5 billion impressions every day and is trusted by over 10,000 brands. Visit advertisers.truecaller.com for more information. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)