U.S Producer Janapriyan Levine releases a Hindi-Pop song Dil Mera ft. Shweta Subram

You would like to read
- Baby Jalebi - The best for your baby, A brand that FINALLY lives up to it's Tag line
- Safe-O-Kid ups its offering by introducing new line of baby products for the safety and comfort of kids
- Punjabi Folk Song 'Bajre Da Sitta' gets international makeover by US-based music curator Janapriyan Levine
- Sony's Alpha 7 IV goes beyond 'Basic' with 33-Megapixel Full-frame image sensor and outstanding photo and video operability
- An emissary of mental health: Basilmind is targeting a pan Indian expansion
New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI/TPT): American Music Producer & Director Janapriyan Levine released his latest Hindi-Pop love song 'Dil Mera' featuring Singer-Songwriter Shweta Subram, the voice of Jalebi Baby. The song is about losing love.
You might have lost love or you might be nearing that moment when your love will leave you. You start to question everything. It's a bitter pill to take when we know those good feelings are not coming back.
"Shweta's lyrics and emotion were the origin of this track. I shaped the music around her vocal. Shweta is one of the most energetic singers I have worked with. She brings a lot of life to the creative process. So it was tons of fun to arrange the music for Dil Mera", quotes the Multi-Instrumentalist.
The music video featuring Shweta Subram is shot at the iconic Dubai frame.
"Shweta was in California, so we recorded several things in the studio. We did a wonderful version of Jana Gana Mana as well, where I had her singing alongside a choir of small children that I had arranged in Mumbai. It was a great project, everyone loved it. Her spirit was the perfect fit to compliment the children's voices", adds Levine
Janapriyan Levine is an American producer. He releases new music every month featuring different singers on his youtube channel.
He previously released a Punjabi folk song 'Mai Teri Tu Mera' with Gurgulshan Singh, a Hindi song 'Tera Hua' with Vikalp Sharma and 'Bajre Da Sitta' with Meenal Jain. His songs are so unique that each is almost a genre in itself. A true pioneer in the hybrid space where musical cultures collide, Janapriyan has created a brand that stands out among the usual sounds.
(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hjF8tI7ecy8 & amp;t=10s)
This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor