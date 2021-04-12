UL launches outreach program to support safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine manufacture, distribution and administration

You would like to read
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): UL, the global safety science leader, has launched an outreach program for governments and vaccine manufacturers to promote the safe and effective production, distribution and administration of COVID-19 vaccines.
Building on its mission of working for a safer world, UL will be offering streamlined and purpose-built instances of ComplianceWire® its best-in-class, role-based training, compliance, and qualification solution to help ensure individuals throughout the entire vaccination process, from production to inoculation, are performing their jobs as safely and consistently as possible, and minimise risks posed by unqualified professionals to vaccination processes.
UL's ComplianceWire® Emergency Use Qualification system is now available for vaccine developers and manufacturers to expedite the qualification of licensed or contracted manufacturers, helping them maintain the integrity and quality of their vaccines regardless of which third-party providers they choose, and for governmental bodies wanting to ensure compliance to US FDA 21 CFR 11, Electronic Records, Electronic Signatures, as well as to and EU Annex 11 (Eudralex Vol. 4 Annex 11, Computerized Systems). Regulatory compliance is a key factor required to instill and maintain public trust. Additionally, vaccine administrators qualified through the ComplianceWire® Emergency Use Qualification system will have the ability to furnish proof that they are qualified to safely dispense the various COVID-19 vaccines, many of which differ in their administration requirements.
"As governments and vaccine developers around the world race to produce and distribute COVID-19 vaccines, both for today's and tomorrow's variants, individuals throughout the entire process from production to administration must be properly trained and qualified to perform their roles," said Suresh Sugavanam, Vice President and Managing Director of South Asia at UL. "Every individual receiving a vaccine should be confident in the safety and dependability of what they're receiving. ComplianceWire® for Emergency Use Qualification will help with these efforts. UL in India, China, Brazil, the United States, and Europe are happy and proud to be in discussions and partner with governments regulating and administering COVID-19 vaccines to help ensure safe vaccine manufacture and administration."
