Uniphore announces "Uniphore Unite" partner program to accelerate Global AI and Automation Innovation

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): (https://www.uniphore.com) Uniphore, the leader in Conversational Automation, today announced its (https://www.uniphore.com/meet-our-unite-partners) Uniphore Unite partner program to support a rapidly expanding market that is seeing the benefits of using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation technology to significantly improve customer experience (CX).

Uniphore Unite is a robust partner program that includes essential resources to support the partner lifecycle end-to-end and enables partners to leverage Uniphore's best-of-breed, innovative technology to expand their portfolio and profitability. Uniphore provides a unique value proposition that combines improved CX along with a great return-on-investment, increasing customer satisfaction while driving cost savings. Customers can now view and take advantage of the services expertise, capabilities, and complementary technology of the partners in Uniphore's Unite program to achieve these returns.

"Uniphore has always been committed to building a robust partner ecosystem to support our customers. With the launch of Uniphore Unite, we enhance the value of our industry-leading AI and automation solutions by partnering with world-class services and complementary technology firms," said Jafar Syed, SVP, Global Head of Channel Alliances & Partnerships at Uniphore. "Uniphore Unite provides structure and foundation for enhanced partner collaboration and will facilitate the creation of a strong community built around the mission to transform CX across the board."

Uniphore Unite offers a range of programs to support each partner's business model, including referral, resell, managed services, co-selling, and services, delivering the resources this global community needs for success.

There are three program levels in the reseller and Business Process Outsourcer (BPO) programs, providing support for partners of all sizes:

Uniphore Reseller/Unite BPO: Unite's entry level that allows new partners to ramp up, build skills and drive increased revenue

Unite Pro: For companies who have established a relationship with Uniphore and participated in key sales and technical training

Unite Pro+: Designed for organizations that have developed a strong partnership with Uniphore and are consistently collaborating on sales, marketing and training opportunities

Partners who join Uniphore Unite will benefit from the program in numerous ways, including:

Significant Partner Resources: The initial package of partner resources includes sales training, technical training and support, dedicated channel teams, deal registration and co-selling, marketing and sales assets and support, and a comprehensive rewards program

Partner Helpdesk: The Partner Help Desk will be available to all Unite members to provide world-class support via web conferencing, email and phone

Marketing Development Funds (MDF): The Uniphore Unite MDF program provides not only funding but also access to an experienced global marketing agency to assist our partners in planning, messaging, positioning, demand generation and other go-to-market activities

Partner Advisory Council: The advisory council enables strategic partners to easily give direct feedback and to engage consistently with key members of the Uniphore team to build a strong partner community

App Alliances Program: This complementary ISV program includes benefits around co-selling and positioning our solutions with these partners

The launch of Uniphore Unite is yet another milestone indicative of Uniphore's accelerating momentum in the market. In addition to its latest $150M Series D funding that was announced in March 2021, Uniphore has announced numerous (https://www.uniphore.com/press-releases/new-uniphore-ai-driven-capabilities-provide-enhanced-customer-experiences) product innovations and two acquisitions so far this year - the acquisition of (https://www.uniphore.com/press-releases/uniphore-acquires-emotion-research-lab-and-adds-video-ai-capabilities-to-its-innovation-portfolio) Emotion Research Labs and Jacada. With the (https://www.uniphore.com/press-releases/uniphore-unveils-the-industrys-broadest-and-most-comprehensive-conversational-automation-platform) acquisition of Jacada, Uniphore is the leading vendor that can truly deliver front and back-office automation across every customer and agent interaction by optimizing every conversation and delivering it in a simplified, business user friendly UX environment and desktop.

Uniphore Unite will enable the company's global partners and their customers to take full advantage of this innovative platform.

To apply to Uniphore Unite, visit: (https://unite.uniphore.com/aspx/UniphoreRegistration)

For more information about Uniphore and its solutions, visit: (https://www.uniphore.com).

