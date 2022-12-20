UrbanGabru draws commonality between its brand ethos and Suryakumar Yadav's personal style

Create your best first impression in an elevator pitch. Use UrbanGabru Hair Volumizing Powder Wax

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hemant Raulo Founder and CEO of UrbanGabru brand said, "The way India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav amazes everyone with his 360-degree batting style is synonymous to the innovative products we come up with for instance our revolutionizing hairstyling product UrbanGabru Hair Volumizing Powder."

This statement came after the leading men's grooming brand signed the world's no. 1 T20I batter as the brand ambassador.

UrbanGabru Hair Volumizing Powder is an upgrade to all hairstyling products available in the market as it instantly adds volume to the hair and holds the hairstyle for hours. Moreover, it is made with 100% natural ingredients including aloe vera, lemon extracts, and keratin.

Evidently, UrbanGabru aligns with its brand ethos, 'Upgrade Yourself' through its innovative product range as well as with whom they chose to partner.

Commenting on representing UrbanGabru as the brand ambassador, Suryakumar Yadav said, "I am pleased to partner with UrbanGabru, a brand which has been breaking the stereotypical clutters. I believe it is imperative for everyone to feel confident about themselves and self-grooming is key to it. I look forward to this partnership to encourage people towards self-grooming through UrbanGabru's wide range of products."

UrbanGabru, part of GlobalBees' house of brands, offers high-quality, affordable men's grooming and personal care products. The wide range includes facial, hair, beard, body, intimate area products, and more. The products are alcohol-free, paraben-free, cruelty-free, and suitable for all skin types and are available on the website and Amazon.

UrbanGabru is a men's grooming brand from the house of GlobalBees Brands Pvt. Ltd. Since 2017; the brand has been on a journey to revolutionize men's grooming and lifestyle and inspire to help men chase a better version of themselves every single day. With an innovative approach, UrbanGabru has designed one-of-a-kind grooming solutions that are disrupting the status-quo of the male grooming industry today.

