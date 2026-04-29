BusinessWire India Roorkee (Uttarakhand) / Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 29: UST, a leading AI and technology transformation solutions company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with iHUB DivyaSampark, the technology innovation hub at IIT Roorkee and a joint initiative of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, to accelerate the development in engineering R & D and deep-tech innovation. By combining UST's expertise in embedded hardware, firmware engineering, cloud platforms, and AI/ML and data science with iHUB DivyaSampark's strong research, innovation, and startup ecosystem, the partnership aims to create scalable, high-impact solutions. As part of the collaboration, both organizations will jointly work on next-generation technologies and solutions across critical domains, including cyber-physical systems, advanced digital engineering, and AI-driven applications. The partnership will also enable the development of customized solutions designed to meet operational and on-ground requirements for clients in India. Additionally, the collaboration will facilitate joint research and development, technology transfer, and commercialization of solutions to drive real-world impact.

Speaking on the partnership, Alexander Varghese, President, UST, said, "This collaboration represents a pivotal step in advancing engineering R & D and deep-tech innovation in India. By combining UST's deep engineering expertise and AI-led capabilities with iHUB's strong research foundation, we are creating a powerful platform to co-develop solutions that address complex, real-world challenges. Together, we aim to accelerate innovation and deliver scalable, high-impact solutions that drive meaningful and lasting change." Manish Anand, Chief Executive Officer, iHUB-IIT Roorkee, added, "We are pleased to partner with UST in a collaboration that brings together academia, research, and industry to address critical challenges in the business. Leveraging iHUB DivyaSampark's focus on cyber-physical systems and innovation, along with UST's global technology expertise, this partnership will enable the development of advanced, application-oriented solutions. We believe this collaboration will play a key role in strengthening India's technology ecosystem while fostering innovation and capability development."

This collaboration underscores UST's commitment to driving innovation through strategic partnerships that bridge academia, research, and industry. Prior to this, UST has signed MoUs in the past with notable institutions, namely BITS Pilani, IIT Madras, Western Sydney University, and T-Works. By leveraging its global expertise in digital engineering and AI, UST continues to play a key role in advancing next-generation solutions that address complex, real-world challenges across critical sectors. The MoU was formally exchanged at UST Thiruvananthapuram campus between Manish Anand, CEO, iHUB-IIT Roorkee, and Dileep Sivan Pillai, Vice President & Head of India Business, UST, in the presence of senior leaders from both organizations. Wg Cdr MS Mathew, Advisor, iHUB, represented IIT Roorkee, while Varghese Cherian, Head, Technology Services; Ashok G. Nair, Sr. Director & Head, UST Innovation Labs; Bhavesh Sasirajan, Head of Partnerships & Alliances - US & APAC; Nikitha Nath Bahadur, Strategic Partnerships & Program Management; Vigil Nair, Director, Workplace Management, and Roshni Das, Senior Lead - PR & Marketing - Kerala; Ramesh Ramakrishnan, Lead - Product Engineering; Abhilash Krishnan, Delivery Manager - Engineering Solutions; Anoop Nair, Delivery Manager - Engineering; from UST, attended the MoU exchange ceremony.

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