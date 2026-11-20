VMPL Antalya [Turkiye], November 20: Value Network Ventures (VNV) and the Indonesian Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries have signed a Joint Statement to advance the Ibu Bakau Community-Powered Mangrove Afforestation Project in Indonesia. The signing took place on 18 November at the Indonesia Pavilion during the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya. The signing formed part of the dialogue Advancing Blue Carbon in Indonesia: From MRV to High-Integrity Climate Action, organised by the Indonesian Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries with support from the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI). Covering 2,422.07 hectares across six Indonesian provinces, Ibu Bakau brings together mangrove restoration, carbon finance and community-led conservation in a single initiative. The project spans Aceh, North Sumatra, Riau, Riau Islands, Lampung and West Sumatra, and has an estimated potential to generate 2.09 million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent (tCO₂e) in emission reductions over a 30-year crediting period.

Sandeep Roy Choudhury, Co-Founder and Director, Value Network Ventures, said: "Restoring mangroves at scale requires more than good intent. It needs a well-developed project, strong local partnerships and financing that can support the work over the long term. Ibu Bakau brings these elements together across more than 2,400 hectares in Indonesia. At VNV, our role is to manage the project and build the framework that connects restoration on the ground with the carbon market and long-term financing. Just as importantly, we want the value created through the project to reach the communities involved in protecting and stewarding these landscapes." "Integrity is the key to developing the economic value of carbon in the marine and fisheries sector. Every carbon unit must be measurable, verified, and transparently recorded to prevent double counting. Each carbon unit can only be claimed once, either toward achieving the national contribution target or Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), or transferred to partners after obtaining the required authorization in accordance with applicable regulations," A. Koswara, Directorate of General of Ocean Management, Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries explained.

Building a blue carbon project at scale The project spans Aceh, North Sumatra, Riau, Riau Islands, Lampung and West Sumatra. It focuses on restoring degraded mangrove landscapes using native species, with activities including nursery development, planting, monitoring and conservation. Beyond its climate potential, the project is intended to strengthen coastal resilience and biodiversity while creating livelihood opportunities for communities dependent on these ecosystems. Planting activities across the two project components took place between 2022 and 2025. Local implementation partners YAKOPI (Yayasan Konservasi Pesisir Indonesia) and YAGASU (Yayasan Gajah Sumatera) work with communities on restoration, conservation and livelihood activities. The project places local communities at the centre of long-term mangrove conservation and management. Its benefit-sharing framework is designed to channel value generated through carbon revenues towards restoration and project operations, local employment, women-led enterprises and community conservation, ensuring that communities have a stake in protecting the landscapes on which the project depends.

Connecting carbon finance with community benefits VNV is the project proponent and Coordinating/Managing Entity (CME) for Ibu Bakau, leading its overall development and coordination. Its role includes bringing together the project's technical, implementation and carbon-market requirements, developing its financing and benefit-sharing framework, and coordinating the pathway towards registration and future carbon credit issuance. This connects restoration activities on the ground with the systems, partnerships and financing needed to sustain the project over the long term. The project is being developed under the Gold Standard Sustainable Management of Mangroves methodology. Third-party validation has been completed, while monitoring and verification are underway. Gold Standard registration and relevant Indonesian regulatory processes are in progress, with carbon credit issuance currently targeted for 2027, subject to the required registration, verification and approvals.

The Joint Statement marks an important step in advancing Ibu Bakau towards its next stages of implementation, with the longer-term ambition of connecting blue carbon finance with mangrove restoration and lasting benefits for coastal communities. (Photos from the signing ceremony attached; from left to the right) 1. Dr. Ir. Haruki Agustina M.Sc. - Director of Climate Change Mitigation - Ministry of Environment 2. Dirhansyah Conbul, M.Sc. - Deputy Secretary for Coordination of Food Affordability and Security 3. Sandeep Roy Choudhury, Co-Founder and Director, Value Network Ventures 4. A. KOSWARA, Directorate of General of Ocean Management, Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries (Middle) 5. Dr. Meilinda Suriani Harefa, Executive Director Yakopi

6. Fegi Nurhabni, Deputy Director for Mitigation and Restoration, Directorate of Coasts and Small Islands, DG of Ocean Management, Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries 7. Dr. Eling Tuhono, S.Pd., M.Si., Board Officer of YAKOPI (far right) About Value Network Ventures (VNV) Value Network Ventures (VNV) is a global climate project developer mobilising carbon finance to advance community-rooted climate action. Since 2007, VNV has developed and supported over 180 emission reduction and removal projects across 15+ countries in Asia, the Middle East and Africa, spanning blue carbon, regenerative agriculture, agroforestry and household energy. Its work has reached more than 7 million households and supported the restoration of over 1.5 million hectares. With a team of nearly 200 experts and a network of over 4,000 on-ground personnel, VNV works with governments, businesses and global institutions to deliver measurable climate impact and strengthen community resilience.

Learn more at www.vnv.earth. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)