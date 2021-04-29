Varun Attri gains fame in hair salon industry with skilled expertise

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI/ThePRTree): Hairstylist Varun Attri, launched his own product line after being trained from platforms like L'Oreal India, Sebastian professional, and Vidal Sasson. Being a Creative Art Director, Varun was awarded as Sebastian's Best North India Stylist.
Recognised as a young entrepreneur by Salon International, Varun Attri is a hairstylist who started as a salon manager and ended up being a Creative Art Director. He comes with no family history in the hair salon industry but only with a passion for hairdressing. His journey into this industry began when he was chosen as one of the few students in India to receive expert training and be prepared to manage any kind of hair situation from A to Z in the 'Train the Trainer course,' which was a life-changing experience.
Having worked with a chain of well-known salons across the world, Varun was ready to boom the industry with his unbeatable confidence and skills. He decided to start his journey with his own brand at that stage.
Following his passion, In 2019 opened his own salon and launched his own product line. His enthusiasm for hairstyling has made him a well-known brand name and used this magic to transform the looks of hundreds of young models and artists. His styling work has had a huge influence on customers, who continue to seek out his excellent work.
Debunking all of the hair salon industry's myths, he also invites people who are curious about hairstyling to learn. He currently instructs a large number of entrants to the industry from all over the world.
Talking about his main goal, he said that, "I want to meet customers' standards, and one of the most important aspects of that is figuring out what they want." He further added, "Most people don't understand what the consumer wants."
Having collaborated with over 50 well-known celebrities, he has a keen interest in gaining expertise in the field by continuing to learn and develop his skills to provide the best possible service to his customers. He believes that the time has come for India to rule the global hair and beauty industry, and he wants to help in whatever way he can.
