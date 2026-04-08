VMPL New Delhi [India], Aprill 8: VDO.AI, a global advertising technology leader, today announced the launch of its Interactive Creative Suite, an advanced monetisation creative stack for CTV and OTT publishers. Pointing to a growing shift in how streaming inventory is being monetised, this new tech suite shifts standard CTV inventory into high-value, interactive experiences, delivering a proven 5X uplift in realized CPMs. The announcement comes as CTV in India continues to scale rapidly, with WPP's TYNY 2026 report noting ~20% growth in 2025 and a projected 22% rise in 2026. Yet, industry audits indicate that 7-8% of ad spends delivered no measurable value, highlighting a clear gap between growth and realised yield.

VDO.AI's Publisher Interactive Creative Suite is designed to close this gap by providing higher revenue opportunities, enabling publishers through its premiumisation engine that layers sophisticated creative technology over standard ad spots. The stack can also enable geo-location, weather, live scores, stock data, AQI and device-level signals, helping build more contextual and responsive ad experiences on CTV/OTT publishers. The creative suite further brings interactivity into the CTV environment through remote-enabled polls, carousels and choice-based formats, allowing higher engagement opportunities. Early deployments of the Publisher Interactive Creative Suite across leading CTV/OTT publishers have translated into strong performance gains. In addition to delivering up to 5X CPM growth, publishers have recorded 25% higher engagement rates and a 15% improvement in advertiser conversion, pointing to stronger advertiser response in more contextual and interactive environments. These results underscore that the value gap in CTV is fundamentally a creative and contextualisation challenge that technology can effectively address.

Commenting on the development, Arjit Sachdeva, Co-founder, VDO.AI, said, "A lot of the focus in CTV has been on distribution and demand, but the biggest gap has been at the creative layer. Most inventory is still delivered as fixed video, while consumer behaviour on the big screen has evolved considerably. When you introduce modular formats, DCO overlays and interactive elements, the same inventory starts behaving very differently, from both an engagement and monetisation standpoint. With the launch of our Publisher Interactive Creative Suite, we are aiming to help publishers unlock more monetisation opportunities without changing their core setup." As streaming platforms face mounting pressure to demonstrate inventory quality alongside audience scale, VDO.AI's Publisher Interactive Creative Suite is helping advertisers access more meaningful engagement while enabling CTV/OTT publishers to unlock stronger value from their inventory, creating a more balanced and efficient marketplace.

About VDO.AI: VDO.AI is a global advertising technology company empowering brands and publishers to leverage the potential of video content across Web, Mobile and CTV. Utilising AI-driven targeting, data-led insights, and proprietary ad formats, VDO.AI offers a comprehensive programmatic ecosystem designed to deliver ads that perform at scale. Recognised for its technological innovation, VDO.AI won the CII AI Awards 2025 for 'Best AI Solution Showcase' for its proprietary technology stack. Trusted by 2,000+ publishers and 10,000+ brands, the platform serves over 20 billion video impressions monthly. The company's campaigns and innovations have also received several industry honours, including the E4M Automotive Marketing Awards 2026 and Financial Express AICONIC Awards 2026 for the BMW campaign, Agency Reporter Front Benchers 2026 for Haldiram's and three prestigious wins including the Financial Express MarTech Awards 2025, e4m Play Streaming Media Awards 2025 and the Connected TV Asia Awards 2025 for the Hyundai EV campaign. VDO.AI has also been recognised with Excellence in Technology & Innovation at Adgully Leaders 2.0, Most Innovative Company of the Year by Assocham and Best CTV/OTT Ad Campaign at E4M for its collaboration with Scaler.

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