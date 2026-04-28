VMPL New Delhi [India]. April 28: Vector Consulting Group has onboarded 26 Management Summer Interns from IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Calcutta, IIM Lucknow, IIM Indore, and XLRI Jamshedpur. The intake reflects the firm's continued engagement with top campuses and its focus on building a strong pipeline of consulting talent. At Vector, the internship experience is rooted in groundwork and real exposure. Interns are not confined to the headquarters or limited to internal assignments. Instead, they work on live projects, where they engage directly with business challenges and see how sustainable solutions are designed from first principles and implemented on the ground. The intent is to give them a clear, unfiltered view of implementation consulting as a career, beyond presentations and frameworks.

The firm places strong emphasis on preparing interns for long-term roles. Through close guidance, regular feedback, and hands-on involvement in execution, Vector aims to identify and extend Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) to a significant portion of the group. The focus remains on helping interns build practical understanding, take ownership, and contribute meaningfully during their time with the firm. Commenting on the development, Sayan Chakrabarty, CHRO, Vector Consulting Group, said: "We are pleased to welcome this group of interns to Vector. What matters to us is that they experience consulting as it actually is. That means stepping into client environments, understanding problems at close quarters, and being part of execution, not just analysis. We spend time guiding them through this journey so they can see if this is a path they want to pursue. Our goal is to identify and nurture people who thrive in this setting and bring them back as full-time consultants through our PPO programme."

About Vector Consulting Group Vector Consulting Group is one of India's largest homegrown management consulting firms. The firm works with companies to build strong capabilities across supply chain, operations, and customer management--areas that directly shape competitiveness and long-term performance. Founded in 2006, Vector has taken a different route from traditional advisory-led consulting by focusing sharply on implementation. Its "Skin-in-the-Game" model, where the firm shares risk with clients, this has been a defining element of its approach and a first in the Indian consulting space. This, combined with the application of Scientific and Systems Thinking, has helped organisations move beyond recommendations to actual, measurable outcomes. Today, Vector has a team of 200+ consultants and has worked with over 400 clients across sectors such as automotive and auto components, consumer goods and retail, textiles and garments, engineering and construction, equipment manufacturing, and life sciences. Its work spans operations, supply chain and distribution, retail and B2B sales, new product development, and project management. The firm's client base includes organisations such as Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, TVS Motor Company, Royal Enfield, Kirloskar Oil Engines, JK Tyre, Amara Raja, Arvind Fashions, Raymond, Jindal Stainless, CenturyPly, Bajaj Electricals, Pidilite, Polycab, Kellogg's, VIP Industries, Larsen & Toubro Heavy Engineering, Godrej & Boyce, Lupin, Glenmark, Ajanta Pharma, Intas, and Strides, among others.

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