India PR Distribution New Delhi [India], May 22: VedaAI, an AI academic platform incubated at IIM Bangalore's NSRCEL, has appointed Actis Technologies as its exclusive India distribution partner, bringing its AI grading platform, school-wide analytics dashboard and personalised student feedback to schools, universities, colleges and coaching institutes across the country. VedaAI builds and operates the platform and works directly with each institution on configuration and training. Actis takes it to market through the channel relationships it has built across Indian education. It is 11:40 p.m. on a Tuesday in Bokaro. A senior physics teacher at Delhi Public School is still awake at the dining table, working through the last of forty-three answer scripts. Tomorrow he will teach six periods. Somewhere in his stack is the script of a Class 9 student who has been quieter than usual for three weeks, a pattern the teacher has half-registered but not had time to think about. The student is not failing. He is just not putting up his hand anymore. He is the kind of student Indian schools quietly lose every year.

That scene plays out in every staffroom in the country. Forty per cent of every teacher's working week disappears into grading, paperwork and feedback typed by hand. The students most affected are those who never ask for help. Their parents experience a slow, quiet suspicion that their child is being kindly overlooked. And the school, with the same instruments it had a decade ago, watches admissions get harder, board expectations tighten and competing schools offer the same facilities and the same brochure language. This is not a teacher problem. It is an institutional one. And it is the problem VedaAI and Actis Technologies are now addressing across Indian schools.

What does this give a school that an ERP and a textbook cannot? VedaAI is AI school infrastructure, not classroom software. It sits alongside the school's ERP and works in service of measurable academic outcomes. For trustees, directors and principals, the platform is built around three capabilities, each chosen to solve a problem schools have been quietly carrying for years. First, the AI grading platform, the heart of VedaAI. It reads subjective and objective answer scripts and evaluates them against rubrics the school defines. Every output is reviewed by the section teacher before it reaches a student. Grading that used to consume a teacher's week takes a fraction of it, and the marks a child receives stop depending on which section they are in. This is what schools mean when they say they want consistency. They have wanted it for a long time.

Second, the school-wide analytics dashboard. Principals, heads of academics and class teachers get a live view of how every student is performing and where intervention is needed. Underperformance shows up in week four of the term, not after the report card. For the first time, the school can see what the classroom is doing while there is still time to change it. Third, personalised feedback for every student. Each script returns with comments written for that child's answer, drafted by VedaAI and reviewed by the teacher. Parents stop receiving generic remarks and start receiving substantive evidence that their child has been read. Parent-teacher meetings change in character, and so do admissions conversations.

What have pilot schools actually measured? At Delhi Public School Bokaro in Jharkhand, where the platform has been deployed across senior science, the results within a single term are measurable. - 32+ hours saved per teacher per month - 87% students reporting better academic performance - 90%+ teachers reporting higher classroom efficiency - 98% AI grades accepted after teacher review Bokaro is not a metropolitan city. The deliberate choice of a Tier-2 context shows that VedaAI works in the schools that most need it, not only those that get written about first. What does a school have to show for the investment? Stronger academic results within a single term. The analytics dashboard flags students falling behind in week four of the term, not after the report card. Teachers intervene while they can still change the outcome rather than later, when they can only explain it.

An admissions story that competing schools cannot match. A prospective parent can be shown that every child is individually tracked, every teacher is supported by data and every parent is informed substantively through the year. This is not a brochure claim. It is proof, delivered every week. Evaluation a parent and a board can both trust. The grade a child receives no longer depends on which teacher marked the script. Shared rubrics, reviewed by the section teacher, produce consistent results across every section. Parents trust the marks. So does the board. "Before VedaAI, copy checking took up a large part of my week. Now I review and refine the output and save several hours every week. That time goes back into better teaching and mentoring of students."

Dr Obaidullah, Senior Physics Teacher, Delhi Public School Bokaro How does this actually change a classroom? For the teacher in Bokaro, the grading that used to consume his week takes a fraction of it. He finishes marking earlier, gets a longer evening with his family and walks into class on Wednesday with energy rather than exhaustion. The decisions about what to teach and how to teach are still his. For the Class 9 student in the third row, the change comes through the teacher. The analytics dashboard surfaces the drift the teacher had half-sensed. He has the evidence and he has the five minutes after class. Within a fortnight the student is putting his hand up again.

For the parent, the change is what she has been asking for, even when she could not name it. Personalised feedback gives her real evidence that her child is being noticed. The teacher-parent meeting changes shape. And for parents with reasonable caution about AI in their child's education, the answer is direct. VedaAI does not replace the teacher. The human in the classroom remains the human. "The reports clearly highlight our child's strengths and areas for improvement. The specific feedback helps us support our child better and we now feel more informed and involved in their academic journey." Swati Awasthi, Parent "Every teacher I have ever spoken to can describe, in detail, the student they wish they had had more time for. That is the only reason VedaAI exists. With Actis as our distribution partner, we can bring this to schools across the country, not only the metros."

Pratyush Upadhyay, Founder, VedaAI "VedaAI gives schools an instrument they have been managing without, the ability to demonstrate, not just describe, that every child is being seen. Our job is to put that instrument into the hands of the institutions that need it." Sandesh Raul, National Sales Manager, Actis Technologies Beyond schools: universities, colleges and coaching institutes The grading problem is not unique to schools. In universities, in engineering and management colleges and in the coaching institutes preparing students for JEE, NEET, CUET and CA, faculty face the same arithmetic with even higher stakes. The next year's placement, admission or attempt depends on what these institutions get right or wrong in this one. VedaAI is now deployed in higher education and coaching contexts alongside its school rollouts, configured to each institution's subjects, papers and standards. The platform is the same. The faculty time it returns and the visibility it gives institutional leadership translate directly across.

Why this is an institutional decision, not a classroom one An institution that adopts VedaAI is not modernising its classrooms. It is modernising the way it understands its students, supports its faculty, talks to the families it serves and competes for next year's admissions. The teacher in Bokaro gets his Tuesday evenings back. The Class 9 student gets his teacher's attention back. The parent gets her confidence back. And the institution, quietly, becomes harder to compete with. Questions institutional leadership commonly asks What is VedaAI? VedaAI is an AI academic platform built around three capabilities: an AI grading platform that evaluates subjective and objective answer scripts against rubrics each institution defines, a school-wide analytics dashboard that gives leadership a real-time view of student performance and personalised feedback drafted for every student. It is incubated at IIM Bangalore's NSRCEL and is currently being adopted by CBSE, ICSE, IGCSE and IB schools, as well as universities, engineering and management colleges and coaching institutes across India through Actis Technologies.

How is this different from existing edtech in our school? Most edtech in Indian schools targets the student. VedaAI targets the school as an institution. It addresses the workload that breaks teachers, the visibility gap that frustrates leadership and the silence that loses parents. It is positioned as AI school infrastructure that sits alongside the school's ERP, not as a learning app for students. Is VedaAI safe for our students and compliant with Indian regulations? Yes. VedaAI is DPDP Act 2023 compliant. The platform operates on end-to-end 256-bit encryption. Student data is never used to train its AI models. Alignment with NEP 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework 2023 is built in, so schools do not need to redesign curriculum or retrain teachers to be compliant-ready.

What kind of ROI should we expect, and how soon? Pilot schools have measured 32 hours of teacher time recovered per teacher per month, 87 per cent of students reporting better academic performance, more than 90 per cent of teachers reporting higher classroom efficiency and 98 percent of AI-generated grades accepted after teacher review. Schools see ROI within the first term through stronger results, faster grading cycles, improved parent perception and reduced teacher burnout. The investment for an entire school is a fraction of the cost of losing one good teacher or one cohort of admissions. About the partnership VedaAI is an AI academic platform incubated at IIM Bangalore's NSRCEL, backed by Google, Microsoft and AWS for Startups, DPDP Act 2023 compliant and aligned with NEP 2020 and NCF 2023.

Actis Technologies is an established Indian technology distributor with over a decade of reach into Indian educational institutions through partnerships with Epson, Samsung, D-Link and others. VedaAI is its first SaaS product. Press Contact Actis Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Email: contact@actis.co.in Phone: +91 22 3080 8000 Website: https://actis.co.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)