Vega launches SERY, a new age make-up brand, into the cosmetics segment

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vega, one of the leading personal care appliances and beauty accessory brands in India, is proud to announce the launch of SERY Cosmetics in India. This innovative makeup brand launched its products through E-commerce channels including its own website.

The products follow a stick design form that is extremely easy to use and helps in applying the right amount of make-up. SERY is the perfect style partner for all the fashion-conscious and free-spirited women to showcase different facets of their versatile personality.

"We are delighted to introduce SERY and excited about presenting an exclusive make-up range for our Indian consumers. The brand includes a range of Lip, Eyes and Face products with formulations enriched with natural ingredients. The core aim of the brand is easing make-up application on-the-move. It comes in a stick format that is convenient, and ready to use. SERY is crafted for the women who believe in keeping up with the hustle, in style. The purpose of SERY is to create a line of products that capture the essence of today's women. Whether it's getting glam at home, feeling confident at work, or making heads turn, SERY is here to bring out the best in you," said Sandeep Jain, Promoter of SERY on sparking the occasion, on SERY's launch.

The products are curated and formulated with meticulous research and are enriched with natural ingredients such as Red Raspberries, Vitamin E, and Castor Oil. Customers can buy some of the brand's signature products such as, 'Capture D' Matte Lasting Lip Color', 'Fix 'N' Click Foundation Stick', and 'Xpress Lash Volumising Mascara' from their website or Amazon India.

One of the brand's revolutionary products, 'Pout 'N' Shine Lip Tint' is an amalgamation of tempting flavors and natural ingredients which the consumers will love!

The products are researched and formulated in Italy and are manufactured in India. SERY is for the trendsetting women who are versatile and audacious. So, whether you like a smoky eye, a bold lip, or soft pink cheeks, SERY aims to make you ready for just the look you desire.

SERY has roped in the popular Bollywood actress Amyra Dastur as the brand ambassador. As part of this association, Amyra will feature in the latest launch campaign video.

"I love the idea of a stick format, svelte design, and makeup range. I am extremely delighted to be the face of SERY, a brand that syncs with my on-the-move persona," said Amyra, while speaking about her association with the brand.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)