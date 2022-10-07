Veteran management consulting firm commences Vallexcel; a growth accelerator

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI/SRV): A team of veteran management consultants Messrs Kashyap Management Consultants Limited, known for handling large-scale business practices, is launching (https://www.vallexcel.com) Vallexcel™ - a new-age business growth accelerator. The initiative was inaugurated by Annaswamy Vaidheesh, Former Managing Director of a healthcare giant, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited. He is also an advisory board member of Vallexcel™. With over 13L firms incorporated, as per the data from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the ability to create employment opportunities should be facile. However, on the flip side, 14 per cent of the firms get stricken off every year. This drives the conclusion that there is a huge dearth in facilitating the ease of doing business.

In order to solve this problem, the business model is tailor-made for startups, SMEs, and businesses at-risk with an intent to make professional management consulting services accessible & available at an affordable price with actionable engagement models. Pronounced as we-all-excel, the goal is to embrace excellence through mentorships, cohorts, and DIY modules.

The mission of Vallexcel™ is to evolve as an incubator and support 1000 startups & SMEs in the next five years through its 'Growth Startliner' initiative. "Our primary focus is on B-schools and Engineering colleges, business aspirants, startup & SME owners, etc through B2B platforms such as LinkedIn, Twitter, etc. At Vallexcel, we turn business challenges & ideas into solutions as our mentors provide key business insights, supply chain management and IoT solutions, digital transformation, etc., and also aid with mergers and acquisitions."

"Being a marketing professional, I have been observing a pattern with a number of CEOs who take instinctive decisions based on some random information to run their business. This is largely due to the unavailability of important information, and the unaffordability of critical research data which would help them take well-informed strategic decisions. With Vallexcel, we have set out to solve this challenge by facilitating mentorships, boot camps, and masterclasses. Personally, I had a tough ride as a startup a decade ago due to limited or no access to initiatives like these. I'm proud to be a part of the initiative that is designed to stand as a custodian of growth to all our beneficiaries." says Balaji Vijayaraghavan, the Interim CEO of Vallexcel™.

Speaking about the initiative, the Founder & Chief Mentor of Kashyap Management Consultants Limited Annaswamy Venkatramani said, "one of the major challenges I have personally observed over the last three decades is the lack of capital at appropriate timelines for any enterprise to survive the vagaries of business. The objective of Vallexcel is to identify these needs on a continuous basis and support the enterprise. I am very happy to see this initiative shaping up well, and with the likes of some prominent names in the city's business landscape including Narayanan of SHS Advisory Group, a prominent management consultant Dr Ravichandran, and Ramesh Rajagopalan of SetConnect among many stalwarts on board with us already". Further, Annaswamy Ganesan, Principal Advisor of the conglomerate annotated, "in the present era of unicorn entrepreneurs, Vallexcel has taken the right decision to venture into this sector of mentoring young entrepreneurs into successful managers of the business, by hand holding, nurturing and leading them in the right directions. With handpicked experts in the respective domains, coupled with the latest technologies, for easy and speedy implementation of creative solutions etc. I congratulate the promoters for timely efforts in forming the right team in taking it forward."

Vallexcel™ is the world's first e-excellence platform developed to be an incubation & nurturing platform for pursuers of excellence. In order to facilitate the knowledge and growth seekers, Vallexcel™ would actively identify & support the thought leaders & veterans from various fields to mutually help all the stakeholders within & beyond this platform. With a clear foresight & understanding of the immediate need of the business ecosystem, a proactive mission is conceived called the Growth Startliner model. This greatly supports Vallexcel's vision of enabling effective knowledge and expertise transfer across India and the whole world. Vallexcel would incorporate top-of-the-line technologies, bundling ML & AI to enable mentor-mentee discovery, research data, interactive user engagement solutions, and a valuation engine.

To know more visit (https://www.vallexcel.com)

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)