Vilaxna Ek Sarthak Pahal Samiti honored Dr Bhushan Kathuria for his earnest efforts towards the betterment of society

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], November 15 (ANI/ATK): The past two years have been tumultuous for the entire world because of the raging pandemic that has claimed many lives and has halted growth and productivity around the globe.

Despite an overwhelming pandemic, many hardworking individuals have still managed to contribute towards the betterment of people. Vilaxna Ek Sarthak Pahal Samiti is held an award ceremony to honour these noteworthy personalities for their other efforts towards the betterment of society despite the obstruction posed by the pandemic.

Vilaxna Ek Sarthak Pahal Samiti is a national research journal that provides a reliable medium of publication for researchers in our country. It facilitates the easy publication of the distinguishable research efforts put in by professionals from various fields of science, journalism, technology, art, culture, etc.

The program held at Zila Vikas Bhavan, Rohtak on the 13th November 2021 and will shed light on the unknown gems of the society who are working selflessly for the nation. The cabinet ministers of the Haryana government, Bollywood actors, Haryanvi artists, grace the program with their presence especially the chief guest, guest of honor, and special guests.

ENT, Head & Neck Cancer Surgeon (http://www.bhushankathuria.com/) Dr Bhushan Kathuria from Rohtak honored with the "Samaj Sarathi Award" for his efforts and pro-active approach in dealing with patients suffering from black fungus. He has helped save countless patients suffering from the deadly black fungus infection which was becoming very common in patients recovering from the coronavirus. Despite limited support and a constrained flow of medicinal supplies, he managed to save more than 200 patients from succumbing to the black fungus infection.

Dr Bhushan Kathuria is not the only individual to be presented with the Samaj Sarthi award on November 13th. There is a long list of personalities from all over India who will be rewarded and appreciated for their relentless efforts. Along with the award ceremony, the special guests will boost the morale of aspiring researchers of the country and will encourage them to never stop trying.

The event also showcase regional talent and will comprise folk dance, informative videos, and skits, along with performances by renowned Bollywood actors and Haryanvi artists. Vilaxna Ek Sarthak Pahal Samiti conducts a lot of events and is a nonprofit organization that aims to put local talent and deserving personalities into the limelight through these events.

