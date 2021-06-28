Virtusa introduces 2021 Trend Almanac

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 28 (ANI/News Voir): Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions that help clients change and disrupt markets through innovation engineering, today announced the findings of its fourth annual Trend Almanac. The Almanac, which is available now, features the technologies and developments that will dominate the business and consumer landscape through 2021.

For the 2021 Trend Almanac, Virtusa identified seven technologies and trends that business can leverage to achieve success in the new post-pandemic era. The Almanac includes detailed specifics and examples designed to help guide businesses to the right path for their success in these challenging times. The major trends identified by Virtusa technology and business leaders are Digital Identities, Edge Computing, Lending 2.0, Doctor AI, Future Fit Innovation, AI Battle for Cybersecurity and Programmable Realities.

Senthil Ravindran, Executive Vice President & Global Head of Cloud Transformation and Digital Innovation, Virtusa said, "Going into 2020, businesses were experiencing a time of intense digital transformation. With the arrival of the global pandemic, this pace of transform ascended to new levels. Now, remote work is the new norm, video is the new conference room, and businesses are scrambling to not only catch up but to set themselves for long-term success. With the 2021 Trend Almanac, our hope is to provide technology leaders with a new way of thinking that guides them to begin their journey on the right footing."

Technology Trends for 2021:

1. Digital Identities: Bringing Law and Order to the World of Virtual Identification - Digital identities are vital, but success requires a Trust Framework that introduces new guidelines and solutions that provide both law and order.

2. On the Edge: The Promise of Near-Zero Latency - Edge computing will deliver the ability to process data intelligently as near as possible to the source, creating an IoT that will deliver practical benefits to vast groups of people worldwide.

3. Lending 2.0: A New Era for Lending - In the post-pandemic world, banks much protect themselves from potentially devastating losses using COVID Threat Scores while simultaneously serving as a trusted advisor that helps SMBs rise to prominence once again.

4. Doctor AI: is Ready to See You Now - Saving Personal Care with Artificial Intelligence: As patients experience the convenience of remote and digital care solutions, providers and payers will rethink their healthcare delivery models, embracing AI for mental and digital health along with high-end encryption and multilayer cybersecurity protection.

5. Future Fit Innovation: The III Wind of Mass Disruption Sparks Leaner Innovation Practices - Companies are embracing the idea of a permanent remote or hybrid workforces and to prepare for this future, business and IT leaders are turning to Lean Innovation.

6. The AI Battle Over Cybersecurity: Enterprise Versus Hacker - As cyberattacks continue to become more complex and persistent and AI will play a more prominent role in helping businesses take an aggressive approach to predict, detect, and remediate threats to maintain secure enterprise.

7. Programmable Realities: Our Lives in the Metaverse - In 2021, more industries will successfully utilize VR headsets and AR apps to transform how they approach health and well-being, learn new skills, socialize, and consume entertainment.

Link to Virtusa Trend Almac 2021: (https://www.virtusa.com/2021trends?utm_source=yext & utm_medium=onsite-search)

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovation engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in the Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Communications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)