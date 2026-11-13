VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13: Vision Board Studio (VBS), a visual merchandising and retail design company specialising in jewellery and luxury retail, has received ISO 9001:2015 certification for its Quality Management System. The certification confirms that VBS's processes meet the international standard for quality management. They span creative concept development, design, production and on-site installation. The certification follows a run of industry recognition. Since 2024, VBS has won eight awards across the VMRD Awards, India's Coolest Store and the e4m Retail Excellence Awards, including Best Window Display at the VMRD Awards in both 2024 and 2025. Founded in 2011 by Aditi Kotak, VBS is headquartered in Mumbai with a presence in Dubai. The studio transforms brand identities into captivating, immersive retail experiences, spanning statement-making storefront façades, spectacular window displays and large-scale campaign installations to bespoke display units and meticulously crafted props. Bringing creative vision, design innovation, production expertise and seamless on-ground execution under one roof, VBS creates distinctive retail environments that elevate brand storytelling and leave a lasting impression.

"For me, design has always been about seeing possibilities where others see ordinary spaces. There is something incredibly fulfilling about taking an idea, pushing creative boundaries and watching it come alive as an extraordinary retail experience," said Aditi Kotak, Founder, Vision Board Studio. "Every project brings with it a new opportunity to imagine, innovate and create something truly distinctive. That passion has been the driving force behind Vision Board Studio since its inception. As we continue to grow, achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification marks an important milestone in our journey, reinforcing our commitment to matching creative ambition with exceptional craftsmanship, meticulous attention to detail and consistent execution. Ultimately, it is about delivering experiences that not only reflect a brand's identity but leave a lasting impression." Aditi added.

A Track Record of Recognition The certification follows consistent recognition for VBS's creative work across leading industry platforms: - VMRD Awards (2024, 2025, 2026): Best Window Display (2024 and 2025); Window Display: Festive, Sale and Events (2026) - India's Coolest Store (2024, 2025): Coolest Visual Merchandising - e4m Retail Excellence Awards: two awards for Window Display Design (2025); Seasonal, Festive or Temporary Display (2026) - MSME Honour (2023): WonderWoman Award presented to Aditi Kotak, Founder, Vision Board Studio - Jewellers Guild Awards (2023): Excellence in Visual Merchandising - VMRD Awards (2022): Nominated for Best Window Display Notably, VBS has won Best Window Display at the VMRD Awards in consecutive years (2024 and 2025), and was recognised again in 2026 for its festive, sale and events window display. In 2025, the studio received two awards for Window Display Design at the e4m Retail Excellence Awards, followed by a 2026 award for Seasonal, Festive or Temporary Display. The recognition reflects VBS's evolution from a creative visual merchandising studio into a growing partner for jewellery and retail brands, with an expanding portfolio of projects. Consistent recognition across leading industry platforms reinforces the studio's commitment to design excellence, innovation and effective execution, and the strength of a team that translates creative concepts into impactful retail experiences.

"Visual merchandising is more than creating beautiful displays. It is about translating a brand's identity into meaningful retail experiences that connect with customers," Kotak added. "These awards encourage us to keep pushing creative boundaries and raising the bar for design and execution." Looking Ahead With an established presence in India and the GCC, VBS is now preparing to enter European markets. It aims to build a scalable operating model that delivers consistent brand experiences across countries while adapting to regional needs. The studio's ambition is to be a trusted, end-to-end visual merchandising partner for leading jewellery and luxury retail brands worldwide. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)