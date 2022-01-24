Visionet Systems wins big at the recent IBSi Global FinTech Innovation Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): The recent edition of IBSi Global FinTech Innovation Awards 2021 by IBS Intelligence, celebrated amazing breakthroughs in FinTech.

The awards identified and honoured technology players and banks "for their excellence in driving impact through banking technology implementations and innovations using emerging technologies."

Among the winners is premier IT company Visionet Systems' data processing product, 'DocVu.AI' which has won the 'Most Innovative Use of AI/ML: Most Agile & Adaptable' award. The winners were announced during a virtual ceremony recently and were chosen from over 191 participants in the Financial Technology space across 48 countries.

DocVu.AI is a state-of-the-art AI/ML Intelligent Document Processing solution that supports over 500 documents and variants and over 4000 data points, with more being added every day. It's extensively used by some of the largest banks and leading mortgage institutions for their document processing requirements. DocVu.AI can help any industry with an accuracy of 99% or more and a turnaround time of as less as 30 minutes. The platform extracts idle data and can help companies in various sectors to prioritise workflow, redeploy their workforce and expand their business.

Alok Bansal, MD Visionet Systems India & Global Head of BFSI Business said, "The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation and a document processing solution like DocVu.Al can be of great help in this journey. With that goal in mind, we wanted to create a cutting-edge product with built-in architectural flexibility and also the adaptability to serve diverse needs of large and small enterprises. We are proud that not only does DocVu.Al meets this brief, it also responds with seamless precision to processes and applications that are unique to every industry. This is why it has become the number one choice for a large number of banks and financial institutions. We have always taken a holistic view of technology and this product is a triumph in that direction with its combination of customer-centric design and advanced analytics. We are much honored to win this award and we will continue to try our best and help industries with smarter, faster, and even more advanced solutions in the times to come."

Vaibhav Gupta, Head, Products, received the award on behalf of Visionet's DocVu.AI team and said, "We at Visionet are delighted to receive IBS Intelligence's 'Most Innovative Use of AI/ML: Most Agile & Adaptable' award for DocVu.AI. DocVu.AI fuses OCR, computer vision, and machine learning to bring together the benefits of human ingenuity and artificial intelligence; this enables businesses to stay ahead of costs and provide great customer experience."

Visionet Systems has invested over 30 months of intensive research and development in DocVu.AI and made it a next-generation platform that accelerates the processing of large volumes of structured, semi-structured as well as unstructured data. DocVu.AI has helped diverse companies and institutions to leverage new opportunities, improve compliance, and achieve faster ROI.

Visionet Systems, Inc. is a premier information technology, consulting, and business process management company that delivers solutions to enable its clients to do business better. Visionet delivers winning business outcomes through its deep industry experience and a holistic view of business through technology. By combining digital strategy, customer-centric design, and advanced analytics, Visionet helps its clients create successful and adaptive businesses in banking, retail, insurance, distribution, and manufacturing. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, a solid commitment to sustainability, and good corporate citizenship, Visionet has a dedicated workforce of over 7000, with its presence in ten countries across four continents.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)